IPL 2022 | Losing game from there is very hard to take, says CSK coach Stephen Fleming after loss vs GT

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has said that it was a tough one to accept the defeat against Gujarat Titans after they dominated the major part of the game on Sunday (April 17). The GT, riding on David Miller’s unbeaten 51-ball 94, chased down the target of 170 in 19.5 overs.
Ravindra Jadeja’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered yet another defeat on Sunday (April 17), this time against Gujarat Titans (GT) at MCA Stadium in Pune. They were 124/2 in 14.2 overs after being asked to bat, but could only manage to reach 169/5 at the end of the innings. In response, the GT rode on David Miller’s unbeaten 51-ball 94, laced with six sixes and eight fours, to see off the target with three wickets and a ball to spare.
Stephen Fleming, the CSK head coach, was not happy with their batting in death overs against the GT. The Kiwi, during the post-match conference, said they could have done better in the last five overs of the chase as well.
“There were a lot of moments in the match that one could over analyse, but the two contributing factors were outstanding innings from David Miller and a very good cameo from Rashid towards the end. The other aspect that was notable was the last five overs in our innings they bowled well and we didn’t capitalise on what was a very good base. There were some key moments throughout, but that was the two areas – the last five overs with the bat and the last 5 overs when they batted,” Fleming said at the post-match conference.
“It’s really a hard one. We were in the game and we were in control with the bat and the kind of start we had, we were in really good shape. So, losing games from there is very hard to take but they played really well and took the game away from us.”
With just one win and five defeats, the CSK languish at the ninth on the points table, only above Mumbai Indians (MI), who have yet to win a match in IPL 2022. They will take on each other on Thursday (April 21) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.
