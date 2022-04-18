IPL 2022, KKR vs RR | Twitter reacts to Prasidh Krishna and Aaron Finch's war of words

The KKR side opened the batting with Sunil Narine and Aaron Finch as they looked to go after the target set by Rajasthan. Narine was run out for 0 by Hetmyer. However, Aaron Finch did not hold back as he started hitting the Rajasthan bowlers all around the ground and scored 58 from 28 balls with a strike rate of 207.14. However, what caught everyone's attention was what happened after Prasidh Krishna dismissed Aron Finch on the final ball of the eighth over. Aaron Finch and Prasidh Krishna were involved in a verbal spat and replays suggested that the Australian batter started it after he got out.