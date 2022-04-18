sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, KKR vs RR | Twitter reacts to Prasidh Krishna and Aaron Finch's war of words

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Prasidh Krishna and Aaron Finch were involved in a verbal spat in IPL 2022.

    IPL

    IPL 2022, KKR vs RR | Twitter reacts to Prasidh Krishna and Aaron Finch's war of words

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 10:53 PM

    The game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals is getting exciting as both teams are going hard at each other. It seems like the pressure is getting to both teams as Aaron Finch and Parsidh Krishna were involved in a verbal spat after the Australian batters' dismissal.

    Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals were locked in a fierce battle during the 30th game of the Indian Premier League 2022 at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai. Rajasthan Royals were put in to bat first by KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer on a pitch that looked good for batting. Rajasthan made full use of the opportunity and scored 218/5 on the back of Jos Buttler's brilliant innings as he scored 103 from 61 balls and registered his second century of the tournament.

    The KKR side opened the batting with Sunil Narine and Aaron Finch as they looked to go after the target set by Rajasthan. Narine was run out for 0 by Hetmyer. However, Aaron Finch did not hold back as he started hitting the Rajasthan bowlers all around the ground and scored 58 from 28 balls with a strike rate of 207.14. However, what caught everyone's attention was what happened after Prasidh Krishna dismissed Aron Finch on the final ball of the eighth over. Aaron Finch and Prasidh Krishna were involved in a verbal spat and replays suggested that the Australian batter started it after he got out. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident:

    THAT STARE!

    AGGRESSION!

    CALM DOWN!





    FIGHT!

    GETS FINCH!

    SEND-OFF!

    DESERVES!

    ATTITUDE!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down