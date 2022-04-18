IPL 2022, KKR vs RR | Twitter reacts to Prasidh Krishna and Aaron Finch's war of words

Yesterday at 10:53 PM
The game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals is getting exciting as both teams are going hard at each other. It seems like the pressure is getting to both teams as Aaron Finch and Parsidh Krishna were involved in a verbal spat after the Australian batters' dismissal.
Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals were locked in a fierce battle during the 30th game of the Indian Premier League 2022 at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai. Rajasthan Royals were put in to bat first by KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer on a pitch that looked good for batting. Rajasthan made full use of the opportunity and scored 218/5 on the back of Jos Buttler's brilliant innings as he scored 103 from 61 balls and registered his second century of the tournament.
The KKR side opened the batting with Sunil Narine and Aaron Finch as they looked to go after the target set by Rajasthan. Narine was run out for 0 by Hetmyer. However, Aaron Finch did not hold back as he started hitting the Rajasthan bowlers all around the ground and scored 58 from 28 balls with a strike rate of 207.14. However, what caught everyone's attention was what happened after Prasidh Krishna dismissed Aron Finch on the final ball of the eighth over. Aaron Finch and Prasidh Krishna were involved in a verbal spat and replays suggested that the Australian batter started it after he got out.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident:
THAT STARE!
April 18, 2022
AGGRESSION!
Ishant Sharma to Ricky Ponting.— ABS (@AbhiBSarda) April 18, 2022
Prasidh Krishna to Aaron Finch.
No similarity except that agression. #IPL2022 #RRvsKKR #HallaBol
CALM DOWN!
Prasidh Krishna, Lool getting a wicket after being smashed doesen't mean you won a battle, Calm downn— BS (@Ahmadbilal111) April 18, 2022
FIGHT!
Aaron Finch fight with Prasidh Krishna.#IPL2022 #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/tW7SMBE6NP— Saikat Ghosh 🇮🇳 (@Ghosh_Analysis) April 18, 2022
GETS FINCH!
Prasidh Krishna gets Aaron Finch on 58 runs. KKR lose their second wicket.— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 18, 2022
SEND-OFF!
Prasidh Krishna giving send-off to Aaron Finch 😂— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) April 18, 2022
DESERVES!
Prasidh Krishna getting the treatment he deserves for ending playoff hopes for KKR in 2019 & 2020. Biggest fraud in T20 (vs KKR)— gautam (@itzgautamm) April 18, 2022
ATTITUDE!
Prasidh Krishna has attitude problems fr— Harman Rai (@HarmanR47154159) April 18, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.