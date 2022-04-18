IPL 2022, KKR vs RR | Twitter reacts to Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi's brilliance on field to dismiss Riyan Parag

Yesterday at 9:54 PM
The Indian Premier League's most amazing moments are the ones that involve brilliance in the fielding department, the game between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders witnessed just that. KKR fielders Pat Cummins and Shivam Mavi's effort near the boundary rope helped them dismiss Riyan Parag.
The IPL 2022 is nearing its halfway mark and we have witnessed many moments of brilliance so far. In the game between Kolkata Knight Rider and Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler (103) was in unbelievable form once again as he smashed his second hundred of the tournament to help his side post 217/5 after being asked to bat first by Shreyas Iyer. Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson also chipped in with the bat and scored an important 38 from 19 balls in what looked like a great pitch to bat on.
KKR bowlers did not have a great outing they could not stop the Rajasthan batters. However, they did show brilliance on the field when Pat Cummins and Shivam Mavi's teamwork resulted in Riyan Parag's wicket. The incident took place on the first ball of the 17th over which Sunil Narine was bowling as Parag tried to smack for a six straight down the ground. Pat Cummins who was stationed at long-off ran towards his left and put in a dive to take the catch, but realising that he would go over the ropes he tossed the ball up in the air to Shivam Mavi who had run to his left from long-on caught the ball with one-hand to send Riyan Parag back to the dugout.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
WHAT A CATCH!
April 18, 2022
GREAT WORK!
Great work by Pat Cummins and Mavi. pic.twitter.com/P7RYhgjIhi— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 18, 2022
SUPERMAN!
Superman catch by #Cummins & #Mavi. #KKRvsRR pic.twitter.com/I9D0rQiVfq— JEETU (@Jitendra0917) April 18, 2022
BEAUTY!
What a beauty by pat cummins.#KKRvsRR pic.twitter.com/VfnVotUJCQ— Shadab Yazdani (@Shadab_Yazdani) April 18, 2022
LOL!
#RRvKKR #KKRvsRR #IPL2022— g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) April 18, 2022
Cummins in front of Riyan Parag : pic.twitter.com/tsVva6hv6f
MAGNIFICENT!
Magnificent effort from Pat cummins to throw the ball up in the air before touching the boundary! Shivam Mavi got the catch 🔥#KKRvsRR pic.twitter.com/XVh4QB5W3H— UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) April 18, 2022
WELL DONE!
2 Catches @patcummins30— Faizan Jagirdaar •Aurangabad Srkians• (@IJagirdaar) April 18, 2022
Well Done @KKRiders
What a Catch yaar @ShivamMavi23 @iamsrk #KKRvsRR #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 pic.twitter.com/35K6ktwYeS
HAHA!
Atleast catches pakad kr cummins D11 ka score bada raha hai😭😂 #KKRvsRR— Saiprasad (@msdian__7781) April 18, 2022
WOW!
Cummins has taken more catches than overs bowled giving less than 12 runs😭— iMe#MahelaOut (@ItsMee44626964) April 18, 2022
