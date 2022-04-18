IPL 2022, KKR vs RR | Twitter reacts to Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi's brilliance on field to dismiss Riyan Parag

KKR bowlers did not have a great outing they could not stop the Rajasthan batters. However, they did show brilliance on the field when Pat Cummins and Shivam Mavi's teamwork resulted in Riyan Parag's wicket. The incident took place on the first ball of the 17th over which Sunil Narine was bowling as Parag tried to smack for a six straight down the ground. Pat Cummins who was stationed at long-off ran towards his left and put in a dive to take the catch, but realising that he would go over the ropes he tossed the ball up in the air to Shivam Mavi who had run to his left from long-on caught the ball with one-hand to send Riyan Parag back to the dugout.