IPL 2022, KKR vs RR | Twitter reacts to Jos Buttler's terrific hundred against KKR

Yesterday at 9:21 PM
Jos Buttler's batting is just getting better every game in this year's Indian Premier League as he keeps smashing the bowlers in every game that he has played so far. Buttler scored his second hundred of the tournament to put his side in the driver's seat against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and asked Rajasthan Royals to bat first in match number 30 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai. Rajasthan Royals were right on the money from the first ball of their innings as their star batter Jos Buttler was in imperious form against Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders. Buttler who holds the orange cap as of now batted with such brilliance that fans, as well as commentators, were left in awe. He opened the innings with Devdutt Padikkal and it felt like he was the only one batting as he raced away to his fifty in just 29 balls.
There was no stopping Jos Buttler against KKR as he struck 9 boundaries and 5 sixes to score his second hundred of IPL 2022 in just 60 balls at a strike rate of 168.85. There was some relief for the Kolkata Knight Riders after Australian fast-bowler Pat Cummins got rid of the Rajasthan batter for 103.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
JOS!
Jos Buttler tonight 😄 #RRvsKKR #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/Gsg9onJATi— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 18, 2022
MAGNIFICENT!
What a magnificent century by Buttler. The British just love Kolkata. Don't they😜— Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) April 18, 2022
THE THIRD!
Jos Buttler scorer 3 centuries in his last 7 innings 🤯🤯— 𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐅𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 (@RoyalsFC_) April 18, 2022
BUTTLER!
IPL 2022 belongs to JOS BUTTLER pic.twitter.com/aBXLRu9Qyj— ꌗꂦꃅꍏꀤ꒒ꪜ (@iamsohail__1) April 18, 2022
WHAT A PLAYER!
Jos buttler 💯😍😍#IPL2022— ✴️нιмαηsнυ✴️(MI💙) (@Ranbirkapoor011) April 18, 2022
ANOTHER TWO?
Can Jos Buttler score another two 💯s this season to equal #KingKohli tally of 4 💯s in a season. #IPL2022— Ram (@Fifa2022PS5) April 18, 2022
BEST!
Jos Buttler is the best opener and best finisher at the same time.#IPL2022— england cricket posting (@GyawaliShikhu) April 18, 2022
GOAT!
April 18, 2022
THE BOSS!
Jos the Boss, Buttler! Modern day great white ball cricketer, proving it yet again.— Shrutika Gaekwad (@Shrutika_45_) April 18, 2022
The orange cap holder extends his lead with second century of the season in just 6 matches.
The way he’s playing in this IPL, he has got more in the tank & we’re here for it. #IPL2022 | #KKRvsRR
