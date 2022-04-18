sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, KKR vs RR | Twitter reacts to Jos Buttler's terrific hundred against KKR

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Jos Buttler scored a brilliant hundred against KKR in IPL 2022.

    IPL

    IPL 2022, KKR vs RR | Twitter reacts to Jos Buttler's terrific hundred against KKR

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 9:21 PM

    Jos Buttler's batting is just getting better every game in this year's Indian Premier League as he keeps smashing the bowlers in every game that he has played so far. Buttler scored his second hundred of the tournament to put his side in the driver's seat against Kolkata Knight Riders.

    Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and asked Rajasthan Royals to bat first in match number 30 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai. Rajasthan Royals were right on the money from the first ball of their innings as their star batter Jos Buttler was in imperious form against Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders. Buttler who holds the orange cap as of now batted with such brilliance that fans, as well as commentators, were left in awe. He opened the innings with Devdutt Padikkal and it felt like he was the only one batting as he raced away to his fifty in just 29 balls.

    There was no stopping Jos Buttler against KKR as he struck 9 boundaries and 5 sixes to score his second hundred of IPL 2022 in just 60 balls at a strike rate of 168.85. There was some relief for the Kolkata Knight Riders after Australian fast-bowler Pat Cummins got rid of the Rajasthan batter for 103. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

    JOS!

    MAGNIFICENT!

    THE THIRD!

    BUTTLER!

    WHAT A PLAYER!

    ANOTHER TWO?

    BEST!

    GOAT!

    THE BOSS!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down