IPL 2022, KKR vs RR | Twitter reacts to Jos Buttler's terrific hundred against KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and asked Rajasthan Royals to bat first in match number 30 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai. Rajasthan Royals were right on the money from the first ball of their innings as their star batter Jos Buttler was in imperious form against Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders. Buttler who holds the orange cap as of now batted with such brilliance that fans, as well as commentators, were left in awe. He opened the innings with Devdutt Padikkal and it felt like he was the only one batting as he raced away to his fifty in just 29 balls.