IPL 2022, KKR vs RR | Twitter goes wild as Yuzvendra Chahal gets his first hat-trick in IPL

Yuzvendra Chahal is on an absolute roll with the ball as he keeps delivering for his IPL franchise the Rajasthan Royals in each game. The leg-spinner sent the internet into a frenzy as he claimed the first hat-trick of IPL 2O22 in what turned out to be a match-winning over from him against KKR.
Yuzvendra Chahal is an absolute magician with the ball and he proved it once again in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders as he turned the match on its head. Rajasthan Royals were looking in complete control during the first half of the game but were out of ideas in the second half of the match as Shreyas Iyer's innings of 85 from 51 balls put KKR in a strong position to win the game. It looked like the game would in the end be an easy chase after Sanju Samson dropped Shreyas Iyer when he was batting at 67.
But, Yuzvendra Chahal who has ruled IPL 2022 with the ball arrived to bowl his final over of his spell to turn the game back in Rajasthan Royals' favour. Yuzvendra Chahal took four wickets in one over to completely turn the match. The first wicket of the over was Venkatesh Iyer who got stumped for just 6 from 7 balls. This was followed by a single that the new man Sheldon Jackson and after that Chahal bowled a brilliant ball that struck the in-form Shreyas Iyer on the full to send him back to the dugout. The very next ball he got rid of Shivam Mavi who looked to smash him over the ropes but found Riyan Parag at the boundary. The final wicket of the over was Pat Cummins who turned out to be Chahal's hat-trick scalp as he edged one to Samson who took the catch with ease.
