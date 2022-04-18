IPL 2022, KKR vs RR | Twitter goes wild as Yuzvendra Chahal gets his first hat-trick in IPL

But, Yuzvendra Chahal who has ruled IPL 2022 with the ball arrived to bowl his final over of his spell to turn the game back in Rajasthan Royals' favour. Yuzvendra Chahal took four wickets in one over to completely turn the match. The first wicket of the over was Venkatesh Iyer who got stumped for just 6 from 7 balls. This was followed by a single that the new man Sheldon Jackson and after that Chahal bowled a brilliant ball that struck the in-form Shreyas Iyer on the full to send him back to the dugout. The very next ball he got rid of Shivam Mavi who looked to smash him over the ropes but found Riyan Parag at the boundary. The final wicket of the over was Pat Cummins who turned out to be Chahal's hat-trick scalp as he edged one to Samson who took the catch with ease.