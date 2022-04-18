IPL 2022 | I don't understand KL Rahul's style of celebration, opines Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar talked about the way KL Rahul celebrates his hundred and said that he does not understand the style. While speaking to Star Sports, the former Indian batter said, "This is something which I do not understand. He is shutting down the noise but when you have got a hundred, you want to take in the applause. He should do this when he has scored four, five, six runs but when you got a hundred, take it out enjoy the applause everybody is applauding you".