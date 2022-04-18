IPL 2022 | I don't understand KL Rahul's style of celebration, opines Sunil Gavaskar

Yesterday at 4:57 PM
KL Rahul is one of the best batters in the Indian Premier League and this year, he is leading the Lucknow Super Giants for the first time in the Indian Premier League. Former Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar talked about KL Rahul's celebration and claimed that he does not understand his style.
KL Rahul is one of the best batters in the Indian Premier League for many years. The right-handed batter has consistently scored runs for whichever franchise he played since the 2018 edition of the cash-rich league. This year, the right-handed batter is captain of the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 and after two golden ducks, he managed to score a century against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium and celebrated in his trademark fashion with closing his ears.
Former Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar talked about the way KL Rahul celebrates his hundred and said that he does not understand the style. While speaking to Star Sports, the former Indian batter said, "This is something which I do not understand. He is shutting down the noise but when you have got a hundred, you want to take in the applause. He should do this when he has scored four, five, six runs but when you got a hundred, take it out enjoy the applause everybody is applauding you".
KL Rahul is doing a fine job as skipper of the Lucknow team and they could be on their way to the playoffs in IPL 2022.
