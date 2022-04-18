IPL 2022 | Captaincy comes naturally to Shreyas Iyer, says Ravi Shastri

Yesterday at 4:19 PM
Shreyas Iyer has impressed many in the manner that he has led the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 so far and he has the qualities of a leader. Former team India head coach Ravi Shastri feels that the young Indian batter has what it takes to be a good captain and that it comes naturally to him.
Shreyas Iyer has done well in IPL 2022 so far as skipper of the Kolkata Knight Riders. The young Indian batter in his stint with his new franchise has only lost two games so far and has earned the praise of many fans and former cricketers for the way that he has captained KKR. Iyer was bought by the franchise at the IPL mega-auction which took place in February.
Former India head coach, Ravi Shastri is of the opinion that Shreyas Iyer is only going to get better at captaincy. While speaking on Star Sports, Shastri said, "Captaincy comes naturally to Shreyas. Look at his aggressive captaincy, you don't feel like he's leading KKR for the first time. Looks like he's been captaining them for the last 3 to 4 seasons and it is visible through his clarity of thoughts.
"His mindset is clear about what brand of cricket he needs to play as a batter. At the same time, he's aware of what he as a captain needs to do to take his team to the playoffs and win the title.
"I've liked the way he's spoken during the pre and post-match conferences and that shows he's clear with his plans. I am convinced he'll go a long way."
KKR fans will be hoping that Shreyas Iyer can help his franchise win the trophy this year.
