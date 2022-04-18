IPL 2022 | Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran made outstanding contributions, says Kane Williamson

Following the turnaround, the SRH skipper Williamson lauded his team for staging a ‘‘strong performance’ against PBKS, and mentioned the names of Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran for their “outstanding contributions” in the initial phase of IPL 2022. Both Markram and Pooran remained till the end against the Punjab-based franchise, scoring 27-ball 41 and 30-ball 35 not out respectively to see off the 152-run target with seven balls to spare.

“It’s been a nice period of play for us as a side. There’s been a lot of growth. It’s a long season, lot of cricket left. As a side, it’s important we continue to look to improve. Today was a really strong performance on a surface that was a little bit different. Every team is strong, but for us, it’s just focusing on our cricket. Every team is so different from the previous year after a big auction, so it’s hard to look back too far,” Williamson said at the post-match conference.

“Certainly our attention is on the side in terms of the contributions that we want to make, the style of cricket that we want to play and so far there’s been a lot of learning. Guys are enjoying their cricket as well and adjusting nicely. We know the challenges come thick and fast and we’ll be looking forward to our next one. Both (Markram and Pooran) made outstanding contributions in the first half of this competition so far and both are clearly quality players.