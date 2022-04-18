Enjoyed my debut for Sussex, reveals Cheteshwar Pujara after double century

Yesterday at 3:52 PM
Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped from the Test side after his poor run with the bat in India's tour of South Africa where he did not impress in the three Tests that he played. The senior India batter went to county cricket in hopes to revive his career with the Indian team in Test matches.
Cheteshwar Pujara scored a double century on his debut for Sussex in the County Championship. The senior India batter who has dropped from the Test series against Sri Lanka roared back to form and helped his team draw their game against Derbyshire. Pujara started poorly in the game as he could score just 6 runs in the first innings of the match.
However, in the second innings, the senior India batter scored 201 from 387 balls to make sure he helped his county team draw the match. Cheteshwar Pujara expressed his happiness as he took to social media and said, "Enjoyed my debut game for Sussex. Glad that I could contribute to the team's cause. Looking forward to the next game."
It will be interesting to see if he can continue on his good form and keep scoring runs in this manner. The team management might keep an eye on his knocks as India is set to play the final Test match from last year's series against England in July.
