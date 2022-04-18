Cheteshwar Pujara notches up double hundred on Sussex debut

Pujara was dismissed for six off 15 balls in the first innings as Sussex were skittled out for 174 on Day 2 in response to Derbyshire's 505/8 declared. Following on, the Indian batter, alongside skipper Tom Haines, forged a 351-run stand for the third wicket to help them pile up 513/3 in the second innings. Haines departed after scoring 243 off 491 balls, but Pujara remained unbeaten on 201 off 387 balls, with 23 fours. Tom Clark was at the crease before the close of play, batting on six off 21 balls. It was an masterclass performance by Pujara, undoubtedly.