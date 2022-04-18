Cheteshwar Pujara notches up double hundred on Sussex debut

Today at 11:59 AM
Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed for six off 15 balls in his first innings of Sussex debut but followed it up with an unbeaten double hundred in the second innings against Derbyshire at the 2022 County Championship. Pujara shared a 351-run stand with skipper Tom Haines (243) for the third wicket.
India's veteran red-ball specialist batter Cheteshwar Pujara staged an excellent show on Sussex's debut at the 2022 County Championship on Sunday (April 17), scoring an unbeaten double hundred in the second innings against Derbyshire. It helped Sussex to salvage a draw after they had a torrid first innings in the contest.
Pujara was dismissed for six off 15 balls in the first innings as Sussex were skittled out for 174 on Day 2 in response to Derbyshire's 505/8 declared. Following on, the Indian batter, alongside skipper Tom Haines, forged a 351-run stand for the third wicket to help them pile up 513/3 in the second innings. Haines departed after scoring 243 off 491 balls, but Pujara remained unbeaten on 201 off 387 balls, with 23 fours. Tom Clark was at the crease before the close of play, batting on six off 21 balls. It was an masterclass performance by Pujara, undoubtedly.
Pujara, 34, was dropped from the Indian Test squad following the series in South Africa earlier this year. His long-standing partner Ajinkya Rahane, too, was ignored for India's home series against Sri Lanka. Now, on Sussex's debut, he showed his vintage form and shut the critics who questioned his calibre.
