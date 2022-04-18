As a captain, his mindset was always to look at the team first, Gary Kirsten on MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has often been hailed as one of the best leaders in the history of Indian cricket by fans as well as cricketers. The enigmatic former Indian captain won the 2011 World Cup which is a dream for any cricketer and had an able coach like former South African opening batter Gary Kirsten. Gary Kirsten and MS Dhoni's pairing proved to be brilliant for team India as they managed to lift the World Cup trophy after 28 years for India.