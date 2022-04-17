Sri Lanka Cricket announces four new coaching staff after Chris Silverwood’s appointment

Yesterday at 12:25 PM
Sri Lanka Cricket has announced four new coaching staff to assist new head coach Chris Silverwood ahead of their two-match Test series in Bangladesh, scheduled to begin on May 15. They have named Naveed Nawaz, Chaminda Vaas, Manoj Abeywickrama, and Piyal Wijetunge for different categories.
Notably, Nawaz had been the head coach of the Bangladesh Under-19 side, which won the World Cup in 2020. Among the other specialist coaches, Chaminda Vaas has been appointed for fast bowling and Piyal Wijetunge for spin, while Manoj Abeywickrama will take care of fielding.
The first Test match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will begin on May 15 in Chittagong. After that, the second match will be played in Dhaka on May 23.
