IPL 2022, RCB vs DC | Twitter reacts as 'finisher' Dinesh Karthik propels RCB to a 16-run win

Yesterday at 12:24 AM
Dinesh Karthik's magnificent form in IPL 2022 continues as his unbeaten 34-ball 66 helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 16 runs in Match 27 of the ongoing edition at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The RCB, riding on Karthik's knock, posted 189/5 and restricted the DC to 173/7.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 16 runs in Match 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Rishabh Pant-led side, after coming to chase 190, closed on 173/7. David Warner top-scored for the DC, with 66 off 38 balls, while Pant scored 34 off 17 balls. The others, however, made little impact.
Earlier in the match, Dinesh Karthik starred with the bat, scoring 66 off 34 balls without being dismissed. He and Shahbaz Ahmed (32 off 21 balls) forged an unbeaten 97-run stand for the sixth wicket to take the RCB to a challenging total before Glenn Maxwell set the tone with a 34-ball 55, which included seven fours and two sixes. For the DC, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav picked up a wicket each.
Following the result, the DC remained at the bottom of the points table, with four points from five matches. The RCB, on the other hand, moved up to third, with four wins in six matches.
April 16, 2022
