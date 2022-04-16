IPL 2022, RCB vs DC | Twitter reacts as 'finisher' Dinesh Karthik propels RCB to a 16-run win

Earlier in the match, Dinesh Karthik starred with the bat, scoring 66 off 34 balls without being dismissed. He and Shahbaz Ahmed (32 off 21 balls) forged an unbeaten 97-run stand for the sixth wicket to take the RCB to a challenging total before Glenn Maxwell set the tone with a 34-ball 55, which included seven fours and two sixes. For the DC, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav picked up a wicket each.