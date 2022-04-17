IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Umran Malik's phenomenal three-wicket over

Yesterday at 5:45 PM
Indian Premier League has turned out to be a platform for youngsters over the years to display their potential. Umran Malik is one such youngster who has been impressive this season and bowled well in a game against Punjab Kings taking three wickets in a single over without conceding a single run.
After winning their last three games, Sunrisers Hyderabad have also started well against Punjab Kings. Choosing to bowl first after winning the toss, SRH started well as they reduced the opposition to 61/4 early in the innings. However, Liam Livingstone was playing well at one end and scored 60 runs from 33 balls. Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan stitched a partnership together and the team was set to post a total above 160.
However, death bowling from SRH and especially the last over from Umran Malik restricted the opponents to 151. Malik bowled a maiden over and scalped three wickets to finish the proceedings. He bowled the second delivery of the over to Odean Smith short and quick. Smith top-edged it and Malik settled under the skier to complete a caught and bowled dismissal. Then he dismissed Rahul Chahar and Vaibhav Arora on the fourth and fifth delivery of the over with two superb yorkers. Malik was on the verge of a hat-trick but Arshdeep Singh blocked the delivery and denied it. The batter was dismissed via run-out and the brilliance by Malik restricted opponents to 151.
