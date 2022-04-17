IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Umran Malik's phenomenal three-wicket over

However, death bowling from SRH and especially the last over from Umran Malik restricted the opponents to 151. Malik bowled a maiden over and scalped three wickets to finish the proceedings. He bowled the second delivery of the over to Odean Smith short and quick. Smith top-edged it and Malik settled under the skier to complete a caught and bowled dismissal. Then he dismissed Rahul Chahar and Vaibhav Arora on the fourth and fifth delivery of the over with two superb yorkers. Malik was on the verge of a hat-trick but Arshdeep Singh blocked the delivery and denied it. The batter was dismissed via run-out and the brilliance by Malik restricted opponents to 151.