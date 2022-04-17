IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH | Twitter reacts to SRH beating PBKS by 7 wickets

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, it was the young fast bowler Umran Malik who was sensational with the ball as he took four wickets in the game to rattle the Punjab Kings. Umran Malik made sure that Punjab Kings did not change the momentum of the match after an onslaught from Liam Livingstone who scored 60 from 33 balls for his side. In the final over of the Punjab innings, Malik took 3 wickets which also turned out to be a maiden over.