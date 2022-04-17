sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH | Twitter reacts to SRH beating PBKS by 7 wickets

    SRH defeated PBKS comfortably in IPL 2022.

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH | Twitter reacts to SRH beating PBKS by 7 wickets

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 7:32 PM

    Sunrisers Hyderabad continued their brilliant run in the IPL 2022 as they defeated Punjab Kings comfortably in IPL 2022. The Kane Williamson-led side is looking better as each game passes and is solidifying their position on the points table in what could see a log jam in the final stages.

    Sunrises Hyderabad outclassed Punjab Kings in all departments to hand Punjab Kings their third defeat of IPL 2022. The Kane Williamson-led side chased the 152 run target which was set by the Punjab Kings after they were asked to bat first. Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran were once again at the crease to make sure they took their team across the finish line in the final stages of the game with seven balls to spare. 

    For Sunrisers Hyderabad, it was the young fast bowler Umran Malik who was sensational with the ball as he took four wickets in the game to rattle the Punjab Kings. Umran Malik made sure that Punjab Kings did not change the momentum of the match after an onslaught from Liam Livingstone who scored 60 from 33 balls for his side. In the final over of the Punjab innings, Malik took 3 wickets which also turned out to be a maiden over. 

    After this win, SRH moved up to the fourth spot on the points table with 8 points. 

