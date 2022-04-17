IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH | Twitter reacts to SRH beating PBKS by 7 wickets

Yesterday at 7:32 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad continued their brilliant run in the IPL 2022 as they defeated Punjab Kings comfortably in IPL 2022. The Kane Williamson-led side is looking better as each game passes and is solidifying their position on the points table in what could see a log jam in the final stages.
Sunrises Hyderabad outclassed Punjab Kings in all departments to hand Punjab Kings their third defeat of IPL 2022. The Kane Williamson-led side chased the 152 run target which was set by the Punjab Kings after they were asked to bat first. Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran were once again at the crease to make sure they took their team across the finish line in the final stages of the game with seven balls to spare.
For Sunrisers Hyderabad, it was the young fast bowler Umran Malik who was sensational with the ball as he took four wickets in the game to rattle the Punjab Kings. Umran Malik made sure that Punjab Kings did not change the momentum of the match after an onslaught from Liam Livingstone who scored 60 from 33 balls for his side. In the final over of the Punjab innings, Malik took 3 wickets which also turned out to be a maiden over.
After this win, SRH moved up to the fourth spot on the points table with 8 points.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
He was on fire!
Just Umran Malik things 🔥#UmranMalik #SRHvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/uFgZn2SQta— CRICKET🏏 (@AbdullahNeaz) April 17, 2022
Killin it!
Liam Livingstone this IPL: #SRHvsPBKS #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/NW21zLFIzI— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 17, 2022
Ya please
Please show us Dale Steyn’s expression when Umran gets a wicket . Priceless :) #SRHvsPBKS— Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) April 17, 2022
Love to watch!
Umran Malik the Speedstar. Love to watch his sheer pace with consistency and accuracy💪 Definitely all credit goes to Dale Steyn sir, who gave a most talented and genuine pace bowler 👏— Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) April 17, 2022
#UmranMalik #SRHvsPBKS #PBKSvSRH #Dalesteyn
Teacher Student pic.twitter.com/toLoXyPBlk
Add another lakh!
Before every match, Umran Malik call Swiggy #UmranMalik #SRHvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/lSofeEfJ0L— Patel Meet (@mn_google) April 17, 2022
Superb!
#UmranMalik bowling— Vibs (@Vaibhav_m85) April 17, 2022
Batsman-#SRHvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/0MufSXO9Oq
Ya, what did you do?
Fantastic @SunRisers …. What did you do Coach @TomMoodyCricket ??? Congratulations for fourth win in a row #SRHvsPBKS— Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) April 17, 2022
He is a gem!
Liam Livingstone 💎#SRHvPBKS #SRHvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/8zbE8GnD67— Mahindro Sing Dhuni (@Gawd_Dhuni) April 17, 2022
Beast!
#UmranMalik mass #SunrisersHyderabad #SRHvsPBKS #orangearmy 💫💥💥 pic.twitter.com/wbEtPXXKC4— Danish mir (@blacklover362) April 17, 2022
The best
Probably the best over in the history of IPL🥵🔥#UmranMalik #SRHvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/ratGI90aGz— Shivmonn (@Shivateja_24) April 17, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.