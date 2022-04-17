IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH | Twitter trolls Punjab Kings fielders' messing up crucial Aiden Markram run-out

Yesterday at 7:06 PM
The Indian Premier League shows many moments of brilliance in the field which can set the bar really high in terms of fielding standards. But, every season also witnesses moments when in high-pressure games the fielding side messes up and that's what happened in the game between PBKS vs SRH.
The match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings has been a low-scoring contest in terms of the matches that have happened in the tournament so far. After being asked to bat first, Punjab Kings could manage to score just 151 from their full quota of twenty overs. For Punjab Kings, Liam Livingstone was the star with the bat as he scored 60 from 33 balls which helped them reach a fighting total.
SRH came out to bat in what should have been a comfortable chase from the word go. However, the SRH skipper got out for just 3 runs. Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi stitched an important partnership to help them get back in the game. After Tripathi's wicket, Aiden Markram walked out to bat. The South African started batting well and looked to take the game away from SRH. On the third ball of the thirteenth over of the match there came an opportunity for Kagiso Rabada to run his South African mate out.
Markram was batting at 8 runs from 13 balls and Rabada was bowling to Nicholas Pooran when he ran towards the batting end with no response from Pooran. Markram realising his mistake had to turn back and run back to the bowling end as Rabada who ran on his follow-through towards the ball sent a wayward throw and messed up the run-out chance. Fans on the internet started trolling the bowler for messing a crucial moment in the game.
