IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH | Twitter trolls Punjab Kings fielders' messing up crucial Aiden Markram run-out

SRH came out to bat in what should have been a comfortable chase from the word go. However, the SRH skipper got out for just 3 runs. Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi stitched an important partnership to help them get back in the game. After Tripathi's wicket, Aiden Markram walked out to bat. The South African started batting well and looked to take the game away from SRH. On the third ball of the thirteenth over of the match there came an opportunity for Kagiso Rabada to run his South African mate out.