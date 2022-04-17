sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Liam Livingstone's monstrous 106 metre six against Umran Malik

    Liam Livingstone is in tremendous form in IPL 2022.

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Liam Livingstone's monstrous 106 metre six against Umran Malik

    The Indian Premier League over the years has had moments that leave the spectators as well as former cricketers in absolute awe. Another such moment will go down in the history of the IPL when Punjab Kings batter Liam Livingstone smashed a huge six against fast-bowling sensation Umran Malik.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings were up against each other in the 28th match of IPL 2022. SRH's Kane Williamson won the toss and asked Punjab Kings to bat first who were without their regular skipper Mayank Agarwal who injured his toe the previous day. Shikhar Dhawan was appointed the skipper for the game and he did not have a good outing with the bat. The Punjab team kept losing wickets at regular intervals on a pitch that looked on the slower side. Liam Livingstone walked out to bat at number 4 when the scoreboard was 33/2.

    The English batter looked in good touch as he started finding the gaps and timed the ball well. The English batter who is known for hitting huge sixes smashed Umran Malik for a huge one. The incident occurred on the third ball of the 11th over when Umran Malik who was bowling at a searing pace bowled a short pitch which sat up nicely for Livingstone as he rocked back and hit a monstrous six over mid-wicket which turned out to be 106 meters long.

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

