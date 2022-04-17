IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Liam Livingstone's monstrous 106 metre six against Umran Malik

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings were up against each other in the 28th match of IPL 2022. SRH's Kane Williamson won the toss and asked Punjab Kings to bat first who were without their regular skipper Mayank Agarwal who injured his toe the previous day. Shikhar Dhawan was appointed the skipper for the game and he did not have a good outing with the bat. The Punjab team kept losing wickets at regular intervals on a pitch that looked on the slower side. Liam Livingstone walked out to bat at number 4 when the scoreboard was 33/2.