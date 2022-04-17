IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Liam Livingstone's monstrous 106 metre six against Umran Malik

Yesterday at 5:00 PM
The Indian Premier League over the years has had moments that leave the spectators as well as former cricketers in absolute awe. Another such moment will go down in the history of the IPL when Punjab Kings batter Liam Livingstone smashed a huge six against fast-bowling sensation Umran Malik.
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings were up against each other in the 28th match of IPL 2022. SRH's Kane Williamson won the toss and asked Punjab Kings to bat first who were without their regular skipper Mayank Agarwal who injured his toe the previous day. Shikhar Dhawan was appointed the skipper for the game and he did not have a good outing with the bat. The Punjab team kept losing wickets at regular intervals on a pitch that looked on the slower side. Liam Livingstone walked out to bat at number 4 when the scoreboard was 33/2.
The English batter looked in good touch as he started finding the gaps and timed the ball well. The English batter who is known for hitting huge sixes smashed Umran Malik for a huge one. The incident occurred on the third ball of the 11th over when Umran Malik who was bowling at a searing pace bowled a short pitch which sat up nicely for Livingstone as he rocked back and hit a monstrous six over mid-wicket which turned out to be 106 meters long.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
That was big!
April 17, 2022
Proper entertainer!
No situation will stop Livingstone from playing his mad game. Proper entertainer.— arfan (@Im__Arfan) April 17, 2022
106
106 meter six by Livingstone against Umran Malik. pic.twitter.com/GUlxiLI2p6— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 17, 2022
Against Umran Malik!
A 106M monster by Liam Livingstone. What a hit by him against serious pace.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 17, 2022
Ya sure!
Team can pay extra crore for that Livingstone bat swing.— Sai (@akakrcb6) April 17, 2022
They must be missing him!
Your reminder that RR dropped Livingstone after 2-3 failures in the season 2021.— i (@ShaheenHypebot) April 17, 2022
Definitely!
It's worth Watchable Match— mad_dog_Mr (@Mad_Dog_here) April 17, 2022
Livingstone vs Malik 😍😍#SRHvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/WwwJAu7jkq
Power Hitter
Livingstone is brute power hitter. To hit back a ball at 149ks down the ground, you'd need immaculate power and timing on the ball. Just brutal.— i (@ShaheenHypebot) April 17, 2022
He will top the list!
Liam Livingstone has his name on 3 of the biggest sixes in IPL 2022. pic.twitter.com/zzbntuHSBz— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 17, 2022
Most likable!
Liam Livingstone is one of the most likable English players currently.— Shivani Shukla 🏏 (@iShivani_Shukla) April 17, 2022
