IPL 2022 | LSG skipper KL Rahul fined 12 lakh for slow over-rate against MI

The Saturday (April 16) afternoon at Brabourne Stadium saw Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul notch up a sensational hundred -- 103 not out off 60 balls -- against Mumbai Indians (MI). The LSG, after being asked to bat, rode on Rahul's knock to pile up 199/4. Then they restricted the MI to 181/9 to snatch four wins in six matches they have played so far. It helped them remain at second on the points table.