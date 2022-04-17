IPL 2022 | LSG skipper KL Rahul fined 12 lakh for slow over-rate against MI

Yesterday at 9:47 AM
KL Rahul has been fined after Lucknow Super Giants maintained a slow over-rate in their 18-run win against Mumbai Indians on Saturday (April 16) at Brabourne Stadium. It happened for the first time in IPL 2022 by LSG, who sit second on the points table with four wins in six games in debut season.
The Saturday (April 16) afternoon at Brabourne Stadium saw Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul notch up a sensational hundred -- 103 not out off 60 balls -- against Mumbai Indians (MI). The LSG, after being asked to bat, rode on Rahul's knock to pile up 199/4. Then they restricted the MI to 181/9 to snatch four wins in six matches they have played so far. It helped them remain at second on the points table.
However, in the process, Rahul maintained a slow over-rate during the MI's chase. He took time for making decisions and because of that, he was penalised INR 12 lakh under the IPL's Code of Conduct. It was the first time the offence happened by the LSG, who would be charged INR 24 lakh if they do it again.
"The Lucknow Super Giants have been fined after they maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Match 26 against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium - CCI, Mumbai on Saturday," the IPL said in a statement.
"As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to a minimum over-rate offences, captain KL Rahul was fined Rs 12 lakhs."
Notably, it was Rahul's 100th IPL match, and he made a mark there with an impressive century. They will next face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday (April 19) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.
