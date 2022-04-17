IPL 2022 | Life has not ended, the sun is going to rise again, says Jasprit Bumrah

Yesterday at 9:02 AM
Jasprit Bumrah has said that he is hopeful of Mumbai Indians making a comeback in IPL 2022 after the five-time champions endured six defeats on the trot. The ace pacer has also admitted that they have not been playing good cricket, and that is why they languish at the bottom of the points table.
Mumbai Indians (MI) could not have any worst possible start in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The Rohit Sharma-led side have suffered six defeats on the trot, with the latest coming off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday (April 16) at Brabourne Stadium. They closed on 181/9 after coming to chase exactly 200.
Following the results, the MI’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah said that he still believes his side will return to his familiar winning nature in the upcoming fixtures. The 28-year-old also added that the luck was not in their favour so far this season.
“Life has not ended, the sun is going to rise again. This is only a game of cricket, someone has to win and someone has to lose. We have not lost everything in life, just lost a cricket game. That's the spirit that is there in our team,” Bumrah said at the post-match conference.
“Nobody is disappointed as we are. Nobody from outside can see the hard work we put in. There is luck here and there. It is the way it is, we are not shying away. We were not good enough and the table (points table) is not lying. In the rest of the games, we will give our best shot and try to come out better.”
Predictably, with six defeats in six matches, the MI are placed at the bottom of the points table. They will next face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday (April 21) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.
