IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Chennai Super Kings have struggled in the early part of the tournament but now it looks like they have found the formula of how to go about their game this season. Without the services of Deepak Chahar, the team has struggled in the powerplay overs and has not got wickets like they were doing last season. However, Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube's form with the bat has become an asset for the four-time champions and it will be important that the two do well with the bat.