IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will be up against each other as both teams look for a win in what is proving to be one of the most competitive seasons of the IPL. The Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK will be looking for their second win of the tournament and to continue on their winning streak.
Gujarat Titans have done exceedingly well in IPL 2022 so far under Hardik Pandya’s leadership. The franchise in their debut season have impressed all with performances with both bat and ball as they have won 4 games out of the five that they have played. However, this tournament can change very quickly and Gujarat can afford to relax even one bit.
Chennai Super Kings have struggled in the early part of the tournament but now it looks like they have found the formula of how to go about their game this season. Without the services of Deepak Chahar, the team has struggled in the powerplay overs and has not got wickets like they were doing last season. However, Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube's form with the bat has become an asset for the four-time champions and it will be important that the two do well with the bat.
Form Guide
Chennai Super Kings have won just one game from the five that they have played and it will be important for them to win more games if they want to make it to the play-offs of IPL 2022. Gujarat Titans under Hardik Pandya are enjoying their season as they have won 4 games from 5 matches played so far.
Head to Head
Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will be playing their first match in the history of the IPL.
Predicted XIs
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary.
Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade, Shubman Gill, Abhinav Sadarangani, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Hardik Pandya(C), Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.
Best betting tip:
Robin Uthappa has been in terrific form in the IPL this year and is coming off a stunning half-century in the last game. He can be the game changer for CSK in the game against Gujarat Titans.
Match Prediction
Chennai Super Kings will be looking to extend their winning run after winning the last game. They will have tough competition in the game against Gujarat Titans who have been clinical in their games. But with CSK having more experience than the debutants, expect them to win this game.
Match - Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022 Match 29.
Date - April 17, 2022.
