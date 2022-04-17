IPL 2022, GT vs CSK| Twitter reacts as Lockie Ferguson's spicy yorker breaks Ambati Rayudu’s bat

Yesterday at 8:52 PM
With the improved quality of bats in world cricket, it happens very rarely that a bat gets broken while playing pacey deliveries. However, one such incident occurred in the game between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings as a fiery full-length delivery from Lockie Ferguson broke the bat.
After losing their first five games four games of the IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings seem to have started their revival. They won their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore and are in a strong position against Gujarat Titans as well. Gujarat Titans won the toss and invited CSK to bat first. The team lost two wickets on a total of 32 runs but Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu stitched a 92-run partnership for the third wicket.
The partnership was going well, however, an interesting incident took place in the 13th over of the innings. Lockie Ferguson bowled the third delivery of the over almost in the blockhole to Rayudu. He advanced down the track and jammed down the yorker. However, it hit right on the toe and the toe-end of Rayudu’s bat flies off.
