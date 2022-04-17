IPL 2022, CSK vs GT | Twitter reacts to David Miller, Rashid Khan helping GT win thrilling game against CSK

Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha opened the batting for the Gujarat team. But, Gill was dismissed for a golden duck and Vijay Shankar who came out to bat after him was also sent back to the dugout for a duck. However, from there David Miller started the fightback for his side as he walked out to bat when the score was 16/3. David Miller smashed the CSK bowlers in all parts of the ground as he scored a match-winning 94 from 51 balls in an innings which was laced with 8 boundaries and 6 sixes.