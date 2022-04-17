IPL 2022, CSK vs GT | Twitter reacts to David Miller, Rashid Khan helping GT win thrilling game against CSK

Yesterday at 11:44 PM
Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings in one of the most thrilling games of this season's Indian Premier League by three wickets. Chennai Super Kings who were in control for the most part of the game must be kicking themselves after looking at the result as they now have just 1 win in 6 games.
Gujarat Titans managed to defeat Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets and one ball to spare in what proved to be a thrilling contest against the defending champions. The Titans' stand-in skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to bowl first against CSK as Hardik Pandya was out because of an injury. For CSK, Ruturaj Gaikwad was the star with the bat as he scored 73 from 48 balls to make sure his side reached a competitive total of 169/5.
Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha opened the batting for the Gujarat team. But, Gill was dismissed for a golden duck and Vijay Shankar who came out to bat after him was also sent back to the dugout for a duck. However, from there David Miller started the fightback for his side as he walked out to bat when the score was 16/3. David Miller smashed the CSK bowlers in all parts of the ground as he scored a match-winning 94 from 51 balls in an innings which was laced with 8 boundaries and 6 sixes.
For the Titans, stand-in skipper Rashid Khan also played an important cameo scoring 40 from 21 balls in an innings that consisted of 2 boundaries and 3 sixes. With this win, Gujarat has now won 5 games out of the six that they have played as they look towards the play-offs.
