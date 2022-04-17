IPL 2022, CSK vs GT | Twitter reacts as Ravindra Jadeja fumes in anger at Shivam Dube

Yesterday at 11:07 PM
Tempers run high in the Indian Premier League when the match is at a crucial stage and even the coolest of players are seen getting angry every season. One such incident was on display when CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja was seen fuming in anger during the game against Gujarat Titans in Mumbai.
Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings were involved in a tense contest in the 29th match of IPL 2022. CSK batted first and scored 169/5 on the back of a brilliant batting performance from Ruturaj Gaikwad who roared back to form as he scored 73 from 48 balls in an innings which was studded with 5 boundaries and as many sixes. Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya was not playing against CSK because of which Rashid Khan stepped in as skipper.
The Gujarat team walked out to bat as they looked to go after the target set by the CSK but faltered early on as they lost Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar for 0 and did not have any momentum in the early part of their innings. However, David Miller steadied their ship and batted beautifully to get his team back into the game. The left-handed batter was the man standing between CSK and a victory.
But, in the 3rd ball of the 16th over which was being bowled by Dwayne Bravo, David Miller mistimed a shot towards mid-wicket where Shivam Dube was stationed. The catch should have been a simple one but Shivam Dube lost sight of the ball and could not catch it. This made skipper Ravindra Jadeja fume in anger as he almost threw his cap on the ground.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
What's wrong this Dube?
April 17, 2022
It was right up in the air for so long!
Feel like Shivam Dube is taking this "not moving his legs" thing a little too seriously.— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) April 17, 2022
LOL! xD xD
Shivam dube aur jordan mc ke insta pe chalo #GTvCSK— ShrutiDism (@shruti_dism) April 17, 2022
Hahaha!
Shivam Dube to gayo 😆😆😆😆😆 #ShivamDube #droppedcatch #CSKvsGT— Mayank soni (@mayanksoni02) April 17, 2022
ROLF!😂😂😂
Shivam Dube pic.twitter.com/8iitNk5hJb— संस्कारजम 🏹 (@Being_Sanskaari) April 17, 2022
Are you sure?😂
Itni jyada fixing mat karo bhai 😂#ShivamDube #CSKvsGT pic.twitter.com/If3LhKdEpx— hitanshu_bhatt21 (@BHATTer_PUNner) April 17, 2022
No comments!😂😂😂
Yaaar Shivam Dube? Kya hi bolun mein 😂🙈#CSKvsGT— Rtweets • 𝒮𝒮 (@magicaldiarie) April 17, 2022
Yupe!
Damn.... Shivam dube did not attempt for the catch???— Granth (@GranthMidha) April 17, 2022
Hope it does not cost the match to @ChennaiIPL
Stopped from catching the ball!
shivam dube, what have you done?— fab | failed bowlers era (@doozyfab) April 17, 2022
:|
Shivam dube udane field punda mathuran— SmileySaro 🔆 (@Saro2Smiley) April 17, 2022
