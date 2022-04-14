IPL 2022 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be up against the Kolkata Knight Riders in match no. 25 of the IPL 2022 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on April 15. Sunrisers Hyderabad are getting back to winning ways after losing their first few games while Kolkata lost their last game against Delhi Capitals by 44 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad has won the last couple of matches against strong opponents and they would like to maintain the winning momentum against Kolkata Knight Riders. KRR is positioned second in the points table as they have won three matches out of five and will be aiming to add one more victory in their tally against SRH.

SRH is coming into the contest on the back of an eight-wicket win against Gujarat Titans. Bowling first, SRH restricted the opposition on 162/7. Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson and Nicholas Pooran played well for the team. SRH’s bowling unit is doing a good job but the batting heavily relies on Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi to attack the opposition. Williamson’s strike rate remains low and so if Rahul Tripathi missed the next game, Nicholas Pooran will have to step up and play a good knock in the middle order.

KKR lost their last game against Delhi Capitals by 44 runs. Bowling first, they were unable to restrict opposition from scoring runs and DC posted a total of 215/5. KKR was unable to chase and was bundled out for 171. KKR’s bowling is working well but there is a lack of consistency amongst batters. No one has scored consistent runs for the team in the tournament so far but Shreyas Iyer’s return to the form might work well for the franchise.

The battle between both of these teams will be interesting and the SRH batters will be tested against the quality spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy

Form Guide

KKR has won three matches so far in the tournament but also lost a couple of matches. SRH, on the other hand, turned the tables after losing the first couple of matches and then winning the next two.

Head to Head

KKR have a better head-to-head record as they have won 14 matches against SRH. The orange army have been winners on just seven occasions

Predicted XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakravarthy

Best Betting Tip

Williamson’s solid technique helps him against the toughest of bowlers and he has been a consistent performer in IPL. He has scored 107 runs from four innings at 26.75 in IPL 2022 including a fifty in the last match. Williamson has amassed the runs with averages above 40 in the last couple of seasons.

Match Prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders have a quality bowling attack and especially the two spinners, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy don’t allow the opposition to steer the run rate. The SRH batting unit might struggle to score against Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy and so KKR is going to be favorites to win the match.

Match Info

Match - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2022 Match 25

Date - April 15, 2022.