IPL 2022, GT vs RR | Twitter reacts to Gujarat Titans beating Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs

During the second half of the game, Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler came out firing on all cylinders as he smashed the Gujarat bowlers all around the ground and looked to take the game away from them. Buttler smashed 54 from 24 balls but did not get any support from the other end as Rajasthan Royals lost two quick wickets at the start of their innings. After Buttler's dismissal, Hardik Pandya's brilliant throw sent Sanju Samson back to the dugout which left them reeling at 74/4. Shimron Hetmyer (29) tried to fight back against the Gujarat bowlers but was unsuccessful as debutant Yash Dayal and Lockie Ferguson took three wickets each to make sure Gujarat Titans won the game.