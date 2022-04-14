sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, GT vs RR | Twitter reacts to Gujarat Titans beating Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs

    Gujarat Titans registered their fourth win of IPL 2022.

    Gujarat Titans after a minor glitch in the last game which they lost against the Sunrisers Hyderabad are back to winning ways. The Hardik Pandya-led side managed to register their fourth win out of the five games that they have played so far as the debutant side looks in top form in IPL 2022.

    Rajasthan Royals won the toss and asked Gujarat Titans to bat first on what looked like a really good track to bat on. The Titans were led by their skipper Hardik Pandya from the front who continues to shine with the bat in the IPL as he top-scored in the match with 87 runs from 52 balls in an innings that was laced with 8 boundaries and four sixes. Hardik's knock powered Gujarat Titans to reach 192/4 which proved to be match-winning in the end for his side. 

    During the second half of the game, Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler came out firing on all cylinders as he smashed the Gujarat bowlers all around the ground and looked to take the game away from them. Buttler smashed 54 from 24 balls but did not get any support from the other end as Rajasthan Royals lost two quick wickets at the start of their innings. After Buttler's dismissal, Hardik Pandya's brilliant throw sent Sanju Samson back to the dugout which left them reeling at 74/4. Shimron Hetmyer (29) tried to fight back against the Gujarat bowlers but was unsuccessful as debutant Yash Dayal and Lockie Ferguson took three wickets each to make sure Gujarat Titans won the game.

