IPL 2022, GT vs RR | Twitter reacts to Gujarat Titans beating Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs

Today at 12:02 AM
Gujarat Titans after a minor glitch in the last game which they lost against the Sunrisers Hyderabad are back to winning ways. The Hardik Pandya-led side managed to register their fourth win out of the five games that they have played so far as the debutant side looks in top form in IPL 2022.
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and asked Gujarat Titans to bat first on what looked like a really good track to bat on. The Titans were led by their skipper Hardik Pandya from the front who continues to shine with the bat in the IPL as he top-scored in the match with 87 runs from 52 balls in an innings that was laced with 8 boundaries and four sixes. Hardik's knock powered Gujarat Titans to reach 192/4 which proved to be match-winning in the end for his side.
During the second half of the game, Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler came out firing on all cylinders as he smashed the Gujarat bowlers all around the ground and looked to take the game away from them. Buttler smashed 54 from 24 balls but did not get any support from the other end as Rajasthan Royals lost two quick wickets at the start of their innings. After Buttler's dismissal, Hardik Pandya's brilliant throw sent Sanju Samson back to the dugout which left them reeling at 74/4. Shimron Hetmyer (29) tried to fight back against the Gujarat bowlers but was unsuccessful as debutant Yash Dayal and Lockie Ferguson took three wickets each to make sure Gujarat Titans won the game.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
Double bat?
April 14, 2022
Just for fun!
Ashwin comes in at No. 3 pic.twitter.com/Azw9q20GFo— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 14, 2022
Point
Jb score defend krke match jeet rhe the phir kya jarurat thi toss jeet ke bowling karne ki?— Ashutosh Tripathi 🇮🇳 (@Ashutos56668833) April 14, 2022
Top
Gujarat Titans are now at the top of points table as they beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs— Nilesh G (@oye_nilesh) April 14, 2022
Skipper Hardik Pandya won Player of the Match award for his 87*#TATAIPL #RRvGT pic.twitter.com/3CWy6f8RLB
Hmm!!
Samson rassie hettie ni unchukoni ashwin ni 3 lo pamputharentra waste fellows @rajasthanroyals— Raj Mohan (@topofoffstump15) April 14, 2022
LOL!
MS Dhoni (@sudharjaao) April 14, 2022
Harsh!
@ParagRiyan @rajasthanroyals @IPL ..😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dWcs0UEuSc— Nishant Chaudhary (@Nishantjdc) April 14, 2022
At the top!
@gujarat_titans on the top of the table #ipl #Aavade #GTvsRR— Patel Harsh (@funny_fantacy) April 14, 2022
Just 5
Gujarat Titans' Captain Hardik Pandya won 5 Awards in today's match. pic.twitter.com/75oy59M1gs— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 14, 2022
Will they post them?
Looks like Gujarat Titans need some humbling from the defending champions next game..— F U R K Y (@thisisfurky) April 14, 2022
