IPL 2022, GT vs RR | Captaincy is fun and allows me to take responsibility, says Hardik Pandya

Gujarat Titans are having a really good debut season as they registered their fourth win of the season in just 5 games that they have played so far. Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya has led them from the front as his brilliance with the bat proved to be match-winning as his team tops the points table.
Gujarat Titans registered a comfortable 37-run win over Rajasthan Royals in their first-ever encounter with the team. Hardik Pandy's Gujarat team had a shaky start as they lost a couple of early wickets during their innings. However, Hardik who came out to bat at number 4 took control of the innings and scored an unbeaten 87 from 52 balls to help his side post 193 as the target for Rajasthan Royals.
The target proved to be to much as Rajasthan Royals faltered in their chase and ended up 37 runs short. In the post-match presentation Hardik Pandya said, "A lot of hard work for me tonight. It was just cramps, nothing serious. I am not used to batting this long. It gives me a lot of time. I can calculate and take risks. The last game it did not come off but today I made sure I did".
Hardik Pandya who is captaining a side for the first time in the IPL has been very successful so far talked about the same and said, "I have been in this situation where I have taken the role of scoring 12-ball 30. It is difficult but now at four, I can control the game. Captaincy is fun and it allows me to take responsibility and be the flag-bearer. The group carries one another. My motto was I wanted everyone to be happy".
