IPL 2022, GT vs RR | Captaincy is fun and allows me to take responsibility, says Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya who is captaining a side for the first time in the IPL has been very successful so far talked about the same and said, "I have been in this situation where I have taken the role of scoring 12-ball 30. It is difficult but now at four, I can control the game. Captaincy is fun and it allows me to take responsibility and be the flag-bearer. The group carries one another. My motto was I wanted everyone to be happy".