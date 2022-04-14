Reports | Deepak Chahar sidelined for four months, will also miss the T20 World Cup this year

Today at 11:53 AM
According to a report by Times of India, India pacer Deepak Chahar has been also ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup as he sustained a fresh injury at NCA. Chahar was recovering from a quadriceps tear but his recent injury means that the bowler will be on sidelines for at least four months.
Chennai Super Kings suffered a blow at the start of the IPL 2022 as Deepak Chahar was ruled out of the initial games due to an injury. CSK missed his services immensely and also lost their first four matches due to a weak bowling line-up. Chahar was recovering from a quadriceps tear and was trying to get fit to play some matches in the IPL 2022. He also started bowling in the nets at National Cricket Academy (NCA).
However, according to a report by TOI, Chahar has picked another injury while bowling in the nets. According to the results of the scans, he will be away from the game for at least four months. The report also added that the pacer will miss the T20 World Cup and will be on the sidelines for a lengthy spell.
CSK were in need of the services of Chahar as soon as possible but the new development means that they will have to manage the power play with their youngsters. It is to be seen now if he can come back from his injury and be the same player as before, providing his all-round skills to the team.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.