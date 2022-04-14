IPL 2022 | There's no better person than Suryakumar Yadav to finish a game off, says Mahela Jayawardene

Mumbai Indians are having one of the worst seasons in IPL 2022 as they have lost five matches back to back so far. Suryakumar Yadav, who missed the first few games of the tournament is the only batter who has looked in good touch consistently for the five-time champions this year. The right-handed batter has scored two fifties since his return after his injury and scored 43 against Punjab Kings on Wednesday. Mumbai Indians head coach praised the batter and feels he is one of the best finishers in the game.