IPL 2022 | There's no better person than Suryakumar Yadav to finish a game off, says Mahela Jayawardene

Mumbai Indians are having one of the worst ever seasons in the Indian Premier League after losing five consecutive games as they glare at the possibility of being eliminated. However, Suryakumar Yadav's form is the only silver-lining for them and MI coach Mahela Jayawardene praised the batter.
Mumbai Indians are having one of the worst seasons in IPL 2022 as they have lost five matches back to back so far. Suryakumar Yadav, who missed the first few games of the tournament is the only batter who has looked in good touch consistently for the five-time champions this year. The right-handed batter has scored two fifties since his return after his injury and scored 43 against Punjab Kings on Wednesday. Mumbai Indians head coach praised the batter and feels he is one of the best finishers in the game.
Mahle Jayawardene went on to say that there are very few cricketers who can finish the match like Suryakumar Yadav for their side. He said, "Today was to try and take the game deep, because we were playing with six batters. And there's no better person than Surya to finish a game off" in the virtual press conference after the game.
Jayawardene added, "In the powerplay, they would swing the ball a bit and all that. So I didn't want Surya to go into that situation and not be able to play his natural game also. It was just a tactical thing."
"The two young guys, we know what they are capable of. So give them a bit of freedom to go and control that situation, so that Polly and Surya are able to chase that. That was the initial thinking.
"It's a call that we will take depending on how we've set up tactically against certain opposition," Mahela Jayawardene concluded.
