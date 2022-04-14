IPL 2022 | Shikhar Dhawan loves scoring against Mumbai Indians, opines Virender Sehwag

Today at 3:05 PM
Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has praised Shikhar Dhawan’s performance against Mumbai Indians and said that the southpaw loves to score against them. Sehwag also mentioned that the innings of 70 runs from 50 balls was a little slow and it is the only shortcoming in his game right now.
Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in a thriller on Wednesday. Batting first, Punjab Kings posted a total of 198/5. Shikhar Dhawan played a key role in the innings with his knock of 70 runs from 50 balls. The left-hander was getting starts in the tournament but wasn’t able to convert them but he managed to score a half-century against Mumbai Indians.
PBKS bowlers did a fabulous job taking wickets at crucial junctures and restricting the opponents on 186/9 in the second innings. Odeon Smith picked four wickets for PBKS.
Dhawan has amassed 871 runs from 27 innings at 39.6 against Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has praised the knock by Dhawan and said that he loves scoring against Mumbai Indians. Sehwag also said that the innings was a bit slow and that is the only shortcoming he can see.
"Shikhar is a fantastic player. Form can be fickle at times. He loves scoring runs against his favourite team, which is Mumbai Indians. He scored against Mumbai when he was playing for Delhi Capitals,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.
"I think scoring 70 in 50 balls is a little slow. Had he scored 85 in 50 balls, then the score would have reached around 215. That is the only shortcoming, I think. Had he stayed till the end he would have pushed the score further but he was dismissed. Gabbar Is Gabbar and teams should be scared of him.”
Punjab Kings will play their next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.
