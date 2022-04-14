IPL 2022 | Rohit Sharma becomes second Indian batter to achieve a rare feat

Today at 10:11 AM
Rohit Sharma reached a milestone of 10,000 T20 runs on Wednesday and became the second Indian batter to achieve the feat. He smashed 28 runs from 17 balls in his elegant innings against Punjab Kings and achieved the feat by smashing a six off Kagiso Rabada but was dismissed on the next delivery.
IPL 2022 has been a nightmare for Mumbai Indians so far as they have lost their first five matches. One of the dominant teams in the history of the tournament is struggling to get their first victory this season. Also, the lack of contributions from Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard is not helping the team's cause. Rohit has been getting starts but he hasn’t been able to convert them into a big score lately.
Things are not going well for MI, but captain Rohit Sharma achieved a milestone of 10,000 T20 runs against Punjab Kings on Wednesday. He became the second Indian batter to do so after Virat Kohli. Other than Rohit and Kohli, Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Aaron Finch, and David Warner have 10000 runs in T20 cricket. Rohit smashed 28 runs from 17 balls in the game. Rohit achieved the feat by smashing six to Kagiso Rabada but was sent back to the pavilion on the next delivery.
Rohit has 427 sixes in T20 cricket and tops the list in most sixes by an Indian batter. He is also third in all-time standing of IPL run-scorers with 5719 runs at 30.91.
