IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Gujarat Titans will lock horns with a strong unit of Rajasthan Royals in match no. 24 of the IPL 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on April 14. Both of the teams are going strong in the tournament winning three matches out of the four they played and losing just a single game.

Gujarat Titans will square off against Rajasthan Royals in match no. 24 of the IPL 2022 and they will look to get back the winning momentum on their side after losing the last game.RR have winning momentum on their side and they would like to create a winning streak with their performance.

Gujarat Titans are coming into the contest on the back of a eight wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings. Hardik Pandya scored a half-century for the team with a knock of 50 runs from 42 balls but lack of aggressive intent at the back end by the batting unit restricted them to 162/7. SRH completed the chase with five balls to spare. Lockie Ferguson wsa expensive in the last game and his form is of utmost importance for GT. So they will need him to be back in form for the upcoming matches.

RR won a thriller in their last game against Lucknow Super Giants by three runs. Shimron Hetmyer scored 59 runs from 36 balls for the team and his form will be a big positive for the franchise. Jos Buttler is scoring runs at the top for RR while Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult are consistently picking wickets for the team.

Both of the teams are strong and the strategies they apply against each other are surely going to be interesting.

Form Guide

RR have won three matches and have lost only one game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. GT won their first three matches and were on a winning run. However, SRH put an end to their streak in the last game and defeated GT by eight wickets.

Head to Head

IPL 2022 is the debut season for GT and so these two teams have never played against each other .

Predicted XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

Best Betting Tip

Devdutt Padikkal has scored 114 runs in four innings of IPL 2022 at 28.50. Also, he has averages of 31.61 and 31.53 in the last two seasons.

Match Prediction

GT have lost their last match while RR are coming with a win. Also, RR’s bowling lineup looks incredible and might be able to restrict the batting unit of GT. Hence Rajasthan Royals are the favourites to win the contest.

Match Info

Match - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans , IPL 2022 Match 24

Date - April 14, 2022.

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.