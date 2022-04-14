IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma fined Rs 24 lakhs for slow over-rate against Punjab Kings

Today at 11:39 AM
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been fined Rs 24 lakhs for maintaining a slow over-rate against Punjab Kings as this was the second minimum over-rate offence of the season by them. The remaining team members were fined Rs 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their match fee, whichever is lower.
Mumbai Indians are suffering a poor campaign in IPL 2022 losing their first five games. The team recently lost against Punjab Kings by 12 runs and have many issues to address. They suffered a double blow as the team not only succumbed to the defeat but was also fined for maintaining a slow over-rate.
This was the second instance of the season when MI maintained a slow over-rate and so captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 24 lakhs. The rest of the members were also penalised for the offence.
“This was the team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to a minimum over-rate offences. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 24 lakhs and the rest of the members in the playing eleven were fined Rs 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their match fee, whichever is lower," The official statement from IPL read.
Rohit was fined Rs 12 lakhs earlier in the tournament when MI maintained a slow over-rate against Delhi Capitals.
