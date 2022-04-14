IPL 2022 | I am not concerned about Rohit Sharma's form, says MI coach Mahela Jayawardene

Today at 3:44 PM
This year's Indian Premier League has witnessed Mumbai Indians face defeat in 5 consecutive games which is a very rare sight for the 5-time champions. Their skipper Rohit Sharma too has not been able to score big runs with the bat which could be a cause of concern for the team management.
Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in the Indian Premier League so far. But in IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians under Rohit Sharma's captaincy have seen 5 defeats on the trot. This could potentially be the end of the road for the franchise this season if they are unable to win most of their remaining games in the tournament. The skipper Rohit Sharma has also not been amongst runs. He has got starts but unlike previous seasons, he has not been able to convert them.
However, Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene does not seem too bothered by Rohit Sharma's form. He has said that he 's not able to convert his starts into big scores.
“If you look at the way he starts, the way he hits the ball, it’s brilliant. He’s timing it, he’s getting some really, really good starts. Yes, he’s disappointed as well, that he’s not being able to convert them” as quoted by PTI.
“We’ve seen Rohit batting deep, batting for 14-15 overs and getting those big scores. It’s just a matter of time. He’s a quality player and I am not concerned about the form as such.”
MI lost their fifth match of IPL 2022 against PBKS which makes it very difficult for the 5 time-champions on the road to playoffs.
