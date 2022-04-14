IPL 2022 | I am not concerned about Rohit Sharma's form, says MI coach Mahela Jayawardene

Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in the Indian Premier League so far. But in IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians under Rohit Sharma's captaincy have seen 5 defeats on the trot. This could potentially be the end of the road for the franchise this season if they are unable to win most of their remaining games in the tournament. The skipper Rohit Sharma has also not been amongst runs. He has got starts but unlike previous seasons, he has not been able to convert them.