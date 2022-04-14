IPL 2022 | I am a fan of Umesh Yadav, reveals Tim Southee

Today at 4:15 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Umesh Yadav is performing really well in IPL 2022 and has been an asset for the franchise as he gives them early wickets at the top. Umesh Yadav's KKR teammate Tim Southee praised the fast bowler and he further admitted being a big fan of the India pacer.
Umesh Yadav is having a wonderful IPL 2022 as he keeps picking wickets at crucial moments of the game to help his side dominate. The fast bowler has been doing well in the shortest format of the game in the Indian Premier League. Kolkata Knight Riders Tim Southee who is Yadav's teammate is very impressed with his counterpart and feels that he can wear the Indian jersey once again.
The New Zealand pacer Tim Southee said that Umesh could do well for India if he continues performing this way.
“I’m a fan of Umesh, he is a tremendous bowler. I was fortunate enough to share the new ball with him a few times when we both played at RCB. The way he’s been managed suits Umesh’s style of bowling. If he keeps performing the way he’s been doing I can’t see why he would not do well for India in T20 cricket," Southee said in an interview to PTI.
He also praised how KKR management have used him
“The way the KKR has used him has been outstanding. (Head coach) Brendon (McCullum) and (captain) Shreyas (Iyer) have used him obviously as an attacking weapon with the new ball, maximising his strengths with the new ball and coming back in the middle overs to try and pick up wickets make the phase a bit easier," Southee explained.
“He’s had a strong start to the tournament. To open the bowling with some of the great bowlers, and someone who you don’t usually get to deal with, that’s the beauty of this tournament. you are able to open the bowling with the very fine Indian fast bowler.”
