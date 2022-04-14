IPL 2022, GT vs RR | Twitter reacts to Matthew Wade's run out after mix-up with Shubman Gill

Today at 8:05 PM
The game between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals is supposed to be an exciting one as both teams have done in IPL 2022 so far. There was action from the word go as Matthew Wade who was striking the ball really well in the first over of the innings got involved in a mix-up with Shubman Gill.
Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals were up against each other for the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League in match number 24 of the season at the DY Patil stadium. After winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals opted to bowl like most teams have done in the IPL so far. Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade opened the batting for Gujarat Titans. The Australian left-hander was on his way as he struck three boundaries in the first over of the game against Jimmy Neesham.
On the second ball of the second over Gujarat Titans were 12 for no loss as Shubman Gill took strike against Rajasthan pacer Prasidh Krishna. Matthew Wade who was at the non-striker's end and had scored all the runs so far responded to Shubman Gill's call who tried to steal a single from the hands of the cover fielder Rassie van der Dussen. Wade who was running at the danger end was caught short of his crease as van der Dussen swooped in from the cover region and sent a lightning fast-throw to send the Gujarat Titans keeper packing.
