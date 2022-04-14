IPL 2022, GT vs RR | Twitter reacts to Matthew Wade's run out after mix-up with Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals were up against each other for the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League in match number 24 of the season at the DY Patil stadium. After winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals opted to bowl like most teams have done in the IPL so far. Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade opened the batting for Gujarat Titans. The Australian left-hander was on his way as he struck three boundaries in the first over of the game against Jimmy Neesham.