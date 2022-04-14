IPL 2022, GT vs RR | Twitter reacts to Hardik Pandya's throw that breaks the stump

Today at 10:58 PM
The Indian Premier League has been known to raise fielding standards and every season fans, as well as players, witness some exciting moments in the tournament. One such incident happened when Hardik Pandya ran Sanju Samson out during the twenty-fourth match of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil stadium.
The game between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals kept getting interesting as both teams were not ready to back down. Chasing a mammoth target of 193, Rajasthan Royals lost 3 wickets when the score was 65 as both openers Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal were back in the hut along with Ravichandran Ashwin who was promoted to bat at number three in the game. Buttler during his innings scored 54 from 24 balls to help his side get off to a flyer against the Gujarat Titans.
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson walked out to bat after Ashwin and had a watchful start early on in his innings. He was batting on 11 from 10 balls when Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya with his brilliance in the field got rid of his counterpart with a direct throw which eventually broke the stumps which is a rare sight in the game these days and ended Sanju Samson's stay at the crease. The umpires then had to ask for a new stump to be brought on to replace the broken one.
