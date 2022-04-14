IPL 2022, GT vs RR | Twitter reacts to Hardik Pandya's throw that breaks the stump

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson walked out to bat after Ashwin and had a watchful start early on in his innings. He was batting on 11 from 10 balls when Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya with his brilliance in the field got rid of his counterpart with a direct throw which eventually broke the stumps which is a rare sight in the game these days and ended Sanju Samson's stay at the crease. The umpires then had to ask for a new stump to be brought on to replace the broken one.