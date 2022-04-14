IPL 2022, GT vs RR | Twitter reacts to David Miller taking an outrageous catch to dismiss Ravichandran Ashwin

Rajasthan Royals were off to a blistering start from Jos Buttler who smashed the Gujarat Titans bowlers to all parts of the ground. Devdutt Padikkal was dismissed for 0 by Yash Dayal. To everyone's surprise, Ravichandran Ashwin walked in at number three. The plan could have been to counter Rashid Khan and he did that by smashing a six against the bowler. Ashwin started looking comfortable at the crease and timed one to perfection against Lockie Ferguson on the first ball of the fifth over only to find David Miller who was standing at covers diving to his left to take an outrageous catch to dismiss Ashwin.