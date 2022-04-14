sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, GT vs RR | Twitter reacts to David Miller taking an outrageous catch to dismiss Ravichandran Ashwin

    David Miller took a terrific catch in the game against Rajasthan Royals.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:29 PM

    The Indian Premier League has seen some terrific catches over the years which have left fans as well as commentators in absolute awe during the games. In the game between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, David Miller's catch to dismiss Ravichandran Ashwin sent the internet into a frenzy.

    Gujarat Titans after losing the toss were asked to bat first by Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson. The Titans had a torrid start as they were three down as they lost 3 wickets at the score of 53 and it looked like they will have trouble in the middle overs. But, skipper Hardik Pandya alongside Abhinav Manohar took control of things and stitched a partnership of 86 runs for the fourth wicket to put their team back on track. Hardik Pandya's knock of 87 from 52 balls helped his side reach 192/4.

    Rajasthan Royals were off to a blistering start from Jos Buttler who smashed the Gujarat Titans bowlers to all parts of the ground. Devdutt Padikkal was dismissed for 0 by Yash Dayal. To everyone's surprise, Ravichandran Ashwin walked in at number three. The plan could have been to counter Rashid Khan and he did that by smashing a six against the bowler. Ashwin started looking comfortable at the crease and timed one to perfection against Lockie Ferguson on the first ball of the fifth over only to find David Miller who was standing at covers diving to his left to take an outrageous catch to dismiss Ashwin.

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

