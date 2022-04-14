IPL 2022, GT vs RR | Twitter reacts to David Miller taking an outrageous catch to dismiss Ravichandran Ashwin

Today at 10:29 PM
The Indian Premier League has seen some terrific catches over the years which have left fans as well as commentators in absolute awe during the games. In the game between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, David Miller's catch to dismiss Ravichandran Ashwin sent the internet into a frenzy.
Gujarat Titans after losing the toss were asked to bat first by Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson. The Titans had a torrid start as they were three down as they lost 3 wickets at the score of 53 and it looked like they will have trouble in the middle overs. But, skipper Hardik Pandya alongside Abhinav Manohar took control of things and stitched a partnership of 86 runs for the fourth wicket to put their team back on track. Hardik Pandya's knock of 87 from 52 balls helped his side reach 192/4.
Rajasthan Royals were off to a blistering start from Jos Buttler who smashed the Gujarat Titans bowlers to all parts of the ground. Devdutt Padikkal was dismissed for 0 by Yash Dayal. To everyone's surprise, Ravichandran Ashwin walked in at number three. The plan could have been to counter Rashid Khan and he did that by smashing a six against the bowler. Ashwin started looking comfortable at the crease and timed one to perfection against Lockie Ferguson on the first ball of the fifth over only to find David Miller who was standing at covers diving to his left to take an outrageous catch to dismiss Ashwin.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
What a catch!
April 14, 2022
Amazing!
What a catch by david miller #GTvsRR #IPL #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/jtrRQP7PSQ— Suprvirat (@Ishantraj51) April 14, 2022
Blinder!
Most versatile Batter in this RR line up gets out courtesy a blinder of a catch from David Miller.#IPL2022— Akash Kumar Jha (@Akashkumarjha14) April 14, 2022
Brilliant!
What a catch, David Miller. That was brilliant @gujarat_titans #IPL2022— 🇺🇦🏴 Lauren B 🌏☮️ • (@LaurenNBaily) April 14, 2022
Screamer!
Screamer from David Miller at short cover to dismiss R Ashwin ⚡️⚡️⚡️#RRvGT pic.twitter.com/f14L5b2nLf— CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) April 14, 2022
Too good
Ofcourse David Miller takes a blinder. He's too good in the field.— S (@araujotiempo) April 14, 2022
Everyone thought so
Man I thought it was 4 the moment it left the bat, was hit so well!— 🇮🇳𝑨𝑽🏏 (@cricketArnav) April 14, 2022
David Miller whatta catch, the experiment doesn't pay off for RR!
Impossible
What a stunning catch from David Miller. Absolute impossible but Killer Miller catch it. Lockie Ferguson gets a wicket on his very first ball. #GTvRR— Deepanshu (@Deepans20127002) April 14, 2022
The Best!!
David Miller best south african fielder 🔥— Yash Jain (@kiwiyash____) April 14, 2022
Hands down!!
David Miller 🙌🏽🙌🏽— Gaopalelwe (@slenderkhulu) April 14, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.