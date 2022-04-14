IPL 2022 | I can be the best finisher for India in years to come, remarks Riyan Parag

Today at 10:05 AM
Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag has said that he can be the best finisher for the Indian team in the upcoming years with the skill-set he possesses. Parag further added that he has to work on a lot of areas and so he will improve his batting not only for RR but also for the Indian team.
IPL 2022 has commenced and Rajasthan Royals has turned out to be a very strong outfit and title contenders in the tournament. They boast a world-class bowling unit and have a really strong top-order while batting. Riyan Parag has been an integral part of the team this season so far and has scored 25 runs for RR so far. Parag comes to bat in the lower order and can play the role of finisher.
Ever since MS Dhoni’s retirement, India has been searching for a finisher in the line-up. Hardik Pandya was the best option but a dip in his batting form and then an injury ruled him out of the squad. Parag has backed himself for the role saying that he can be the best finisher for the Indian team in the future.
"I don't want to praise myself too much, but I think I can be the best finisher not just for Rajasthan Royals but for India in years to come. I have got the skill-set, I've got the all-rounder abilities and not just batting, fielding and bowling as well. Yes, I've got a lot to work on and I've got to be consistent. I've got to work a lot on a lot of areas but I firmly believe that I can do it for the Rajasthan Royals team and the country as well," Parag said on 'Red Bull's Greatness Starts Here' in a video shared by CricTracker.
Parag was announced as the captain of Assam and he holds the moment close to his heart. He is confident of his captaincy skills and feels that he can be a ‘cool’ captain like MS Dhoni.
"It was very special. I captained the Mushtaq Ali team last year and this year as well. I always think of myself as a captain, even when I'm not captaining the side, and I always think about my game like that. So being the official captain of the state team was a very humbling and big moment. I don't want to say like MS, but I try to copy MS a bit in that factor. But yeah, I'm the cool one. I'm not very aggressive," he explained.
