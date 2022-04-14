IPL 2022 | I can be the best finisher for India in years to come, remarks Riyan Parag

"I don't want to praise myself too much, but I think I can be the best finisher not just for Rajasthan Royals but for India in years to come. I have got the skill-set, I've got the all-rounder abilities and not just batting, fielding and bowling as well. Yes, I've got a lot to work on and I've got to be consistent. I've got to work a lot on a lot of areas but I firmly believe that I can do it for the Rajasthan Royals team and the country as well," Parag said on 'Red Bull's Greatness Starts Here' in a video shared by CricTracker.