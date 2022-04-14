IPL 2022 | Arshdeep Singh is much better bowler to have in your side than Bhuvneshwar Kumar, opines Sanjay Manjrekar

Today at 4:46 PM
Punjab Kings fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has been bowling well in the Indian Premier League once again and is getting praise from fans as well as ex-cricketers. Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar is one such player who feels that Arshdeep is someone who can play for the Indian team.
Arshdeep Singh has done well in the Indian Premier League for quite some time and his retention by the Punjab Kings franchise is proof of the faith shown by management in him. In the game against Mumbai Indians, Arshdeep's skill were on display as the fast bowler did not allow Suryakumar Yadav to take the game away from his side. Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was all praise for the young fast bowler.
Sanjay Manjrekar was of the opinion that Arshdeep's performance went unnoticed but he played a crucial role in PBKS' win over MI. He said
"India keeps going back to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, a wonderful bowler but today if you were to compare Bhuneshwar and Arshdeep, the latter is a much better bowler to have in your T20 side. Certainly, in the top five, certainly a place in the squad. He must be wondering 'what more do I have to do?' because today was another night where you are looking at people like Suryakumar Yadav who must be saying 'I can't hit this guy, might as well take off a single'. That is something you do against the (Jasprit) Bumrahs and the (Lasith) Malingas of the past," while speaking with ESPNCricinfo.
