IPL 2022 | Arshdeep Singh is much better bowler to have in your side than Bhuvneshwar Kumar, opines Sanjay Manjrekar

"India keeps going back to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, a wonderful bowler but today if you were to compare Bhuneshwar and Arshdeep, the latter is a much better bowler to have in your T20 side. Certainly, in the top five, certainly a place in the squad. He must be wondering 'what more do I have to do?' because today was another night where you are looking at people like Suryakumar Yadav who must be saying 'I can't hit this guy, might as well take off a single'. That is something you do against the (Jasprit) Bumrahs and the (Lasith) Malingas of the past," while speaking with ESPNCricinfo.