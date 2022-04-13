sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts to Rahul Chahar antagonizing Kieron Pollard after beating him with a googly

    With a mega auction taking place every few years in the IPL, we often see players who were teammates on other sides in fierce contests. Today, in the CSK-PBKS matchup, Rahul Chahar tried his best to get under former teammate Kieron Pollard’s skin after beating the latter with a brilliant googly.

    Having won the toss, Mumbai Indians decided that they wanted to chase and asked Punjab to bat first. The Kings got off to a great start and despite Mumbai pulling the game back in the middle overs, Punjab ended their allotted overs with a score of 198. Mumbai then came back strong with their teenage middle order of Dewald Brevis and Tilak Verma who set the stage for Suryakumar Yadav and Pollard to take Mumbai home.

    Needing 53 off the last five overs, Mayank Agarwal decided to hand the ball to Rahul Chahar who had an over left in the kitty. Chahar, who had played the last four seasons with Pollard in Mumbai, tried to get under the skin of the West Indian star. On the second ball of the over, Chahar bowled a nastry 88.5kph googly that beat Pollard completely. As the team appealed they realized that the ball would have gone on to miss leg stump.

    Chahar, though, was not done. He stared down Pollard and gave him the “I am watching you” signal in order to get a reaction out of him. While Pollard did not respond then, the MI man did try to go for a big heave that he mistimed on the very next ball.

