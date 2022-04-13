IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts to Rahul Chahar antagonizing Kieron Pollard after beating him with a googly

Needing 53 off the last five overs, Mayank Agarwal decided to hand the ball to Rahul Chahar who had an over left in the kitty. Chahar, who had played the last four seasons with Pollard in Mumbai, tried to get under the skin of the West Indian star. On the second ball of the over, Chahar bowled a nastry 88.5kph googly that beat Pollard completely. As the team appealed they realized that the ball would have gone on to miss leg stump.