IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts to Rahul Chahar antagonizing Kieron Pollard after beating him with a googly

Yesterday at 11:56 PM
With a mega auction taking place every few years in the IPL, we often see players who were teammates on other sides in fierce contests. Today, in the CSK-PBKS matchup, Rahul Chahar tried his best to get under former teammate Kieron Pollard’s skin after beating the latter with a brilliant googly.
Having won the toss, Mumbai Indians decided that they wanted to chase and asked Punjab to bat first. The Kings got off to a great start and despite Mumbai pulling the game back in the middle overs, Punjab ended their allotted overs with a score of 198. Mumbai then came back strong with their teenage middle order of Dewald Brevis and Tilak Verma who set the stage for Suryakumar Yadav and Pollard to take Mumbai home.
Needing 53 off the last five overs, Mayank Agarwal decided to hand the ball to Rahul Chahar who had an over left in the kitty. Chahar, who had played the last four seasons with Pollard in Mumbai, tried to get under the skin of the West Indian star. On the second ball of the over, Chahar bowled a nastry 88.5kph googly that beat Pollard completely. As the team appealed they realized that the ball would have gone on to miss leg stump.
Chahar, though, was not done. He stared down Pollard and gave him the “I am watching you” signal in order to get a reaction out of him. While Pollard did not respond then, the MI man did try to go for a big heave that he mistimed on the very next ball.
POLLARD AND CHAHAR!
April 13, 2022
GREAT CONTEST!
Rahul chahar vs Pollard is a beautiful contest to watch. Rahul chahar has bowled his last 3 overs brilliantly, nice come back,after brevais bullied his bowling in his very first over of the match #MIvPBKS— Ganesh Ram (@ganerams) April 13, 2022
LOVELY!
Lovely bowling from Rahul Chahar. Clear plan - legbreaks to challenge SKY on the outside edge and googlies to trap Pollard. Impressive clarity of thought after that catastrophic over.— Static_357 (@Static_a357) April 13, 2022
INTERESTING!
Chahar jr. vs Pollard seems to be an interesting battle initiated by Chahar jr.#IPL2022 #MivsPbks #saddapunjab #Mipaltan #kingoft20s— Sachin Wankhede (@underrated_bing) April 13, 2022
RILED UP!
Chahar riled up Pollard so much that he used his feet. 😭— Manya (@CSKian716) April 13, 2022
EXCHANGE OF WORDS!
Exchange of words between pollard and rahul chahar. Hahaha ex team mates. 🤣— A.🏏 (@av2xd_) April 13, 2022
A GAP!
Pollard nd Chahar are having a go at each other but neither the comms will talk about it nor the cameramen will show us— NM (@urbanpendu00) April 13, 2022
HAHA!
Chahar asking pollard to watch the ball 🤣🤣— 𝙍𝘿𝙆 ᵇᵉᵃˢᵗ ᶠʳᵒᵐ ᴬᵖʳⁱˡ ¹³ᵗʰ (@Goatcheeku_18) April 13, 2022
BANTER!
Chahar - Pollard banter 🔥🔥— Camlin Oil Pastels (@CamlinTweets) April 13, 2022
