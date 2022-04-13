Trent Boult named New Zealand’s Men T20I Player of the Year

Today at 3:54 PM
Trent Boult has won the ‘T20 International Player of the Year’ at the New Zealand Cricket Awards for his outstanding run with the ball. Boult pipped Tim Southee, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, and Ish Sodhi, who all played pivotal roles for their country in the 2021 T20 World Cup, to get the award.
All five played crucial roles to help New Zealand reach the final at the T20 World Cup last year before they were beaten by Australia. Boult himself had picked up 13 wickets in the tournament.
“It means a lot. T20 is a format I really enjoy and one I’m constantly trying to adapt my game to in order to become a better bowler. It’s something very special to win this award and I feel really grateful to receive it,” Boult was quoted as saying in a release shared by New Zealand Cricket (NZC).
Boult is currently representing Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He has been in sensational form here as well, helping his side sit at the top of the points table, with three wins and one defeat. His wicket of KL Rahul has been considered as the best ball of the ongoing edition so far.
Meanwhile, New Zealand women’s cricket team captain Sophie Devine, who is widely regarded as one of the best all-rounders at present, was awarded the same trophy among women. She received the award in the same category last year as well.
