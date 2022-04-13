The Hundred | Daniel Vettori replaces Andrew McDonald as Birmingham Phoenix men's head coach

Today at 4:47 PM
Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has replaced Andrew McDonald as Birmingham Phoenix men's head coach for the Hundred after the latter was recently appointed as Australia men's head coach. Vettori was an assistant coach at Phoenix in the inaugural edition of the competition last year.
Vettori served well last season, helping Phoenix reach the final in the competition before they were beaten by Southern Brave in the summit clash. He has also held coaching roles with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) side Barbados Royals, the Big Bash League (BBL) side Brisbane Heat, the IPL’s Royal Challengers Bangalore, and the Vitality Blast’s Middlesex. He was Bangladesh's spin-bowling coach as well, between 2019 and 2021.
"I absolutely loved my time working with the Birmingham Phoenix squad as head coach last summer, so taking on the role on a permanent basis was a very easy decision," Vettori said after his additional responsibility at Phoenix.
"We made great strides in the first season and all coaches and players loved seeing the tournament develop, and we had such great support every time that we took to the field at Edgbaston.”
Vettori recently worked with McDonald for the limited-overs leg of Australia's tour of Pakistan. He was there as a spin-bowling consultant, while McDonald was their interim head coach.
