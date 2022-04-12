IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will go up against Punjab Kings on Wednesday (April 13) in Match 23 of IPL 2022 at MCA Stadium in Pune. While the MI lost to RCB by seven wickets in their recent encounter at the same venue, the PBKS endured a dramatic last-ball defeat against GT last time.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on each other on Wednesday (April 13) in Match 23 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The Rohit Sharma-led side has got off to the worst possible start in the ongoing edition, losing four matches on the trot. The PBKS, on the other hand, failed to defend 12 off two balls in their previous game against Gujarat Titans, where Rahul Tewatia did something out of the box.

The star-studded MI lineup, comprising Rohit, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kieron Pollard, looked lacklustre so far in IPL 2022. They do not seem to be a champion side anymore, largely due to a poor bowling unit. The PBKS, on the other hand, have brought out a fearless approach this season, which pays rich dividends to them. The Mayank Agarwal-led side has won two and lost two in the four matches they have played so far.

With so many power-hitters all-around, the match is expected to be a high-scoring one for the viewers.

Form Guide

While the MI lost by seven wickets in their last encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the PBKS lost to Gujarat Titans before heading to this fixture.

Head to Head

The two teams have 28 times in the past. While the MI won the battle 15 times, the PBKS had the last laugh on 13 occasions.

Predicted XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.

Best betting tip

Despite receiving little support from the other end, Suryakumar, after coming back from an injury, seemed to be in sublime touch in their last two matches. He smacked 36-ball 52 on his return against Kolkata Knight Riders and followed it up with a 37-ball 68 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, but unfortunately, none of them ended up in a winning cause.

So, our best bet is to keep faith in the MI’s star middle-order batter, who, of course, is in decent form.

Match prediction

The MI is aware of losing against the PBKS will not help them to remain in the contention for a place in the Playoffs. So, our prediction is in favour of Rohit Sharma and Co.

Match Info

Match - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022 Match 23

Date - April 13, 2022.

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune