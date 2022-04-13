IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS | Twitterati in awe after 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis clubs four back-to-back sixes

Today at 10:36 PM
T20 is a format of cricket when things amaze the fans from nowhere and Dewald Brevis, fondly called as ‘Baby AB’, staged that kind of show against Punjab Kings on Wednesday (April 13). Brevis, coming to bat at No. 3 for MI, smashed Rahul Chahar four sixes on the trot in the ninth over.
Mumbai Indians (MI) were on the back foot after coming to chase a mammoth target of 199 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. They were 63/2 after eight overs, with both openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan returning to the pavilion. The MI team management decided to demote their in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav, and asked Dewald Brevis and Tilak Varma to bat at Nos. 3 and 4 respectively.
Brevis had a torrid start with the bat, taking nine balls to get off the mark. But he did not take much time to set the stage on fire when Rahul Chahar former MI man, came into the attack in the ninth over. It was pure onslaught from Brevis against Chahar from third to last ball of that over, as the former sent all of them into the crowds. Two of those four sixes crossed the 100 metre mark as well, and with those crazy hittings, the MI turned the match on its head.
However, the innings did not last long enough as Odean Smith got him in the 11th over, and gave him an angry sendoff. Brevis fell for 49 off 25 balls, with five sixes and four fours.
Here's how Twitter reacted following Brevis' carnage:
