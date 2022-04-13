IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS | Twitter reacts to Odean Smith giving angry sendoff to 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis

Brevis was batting on 49 off 24 balls and was about to become the youngest to hit an IPL half-century. But it did not happen, as he continued to play in aggresive nature, instead of thinking about the milestone. On the last ball of the 11th over, he wanted to pull Odean Smith over deep backward square leg. It did not connect as Brevis wanted to, and Arshdeep Singh took an easy catch to ensure the end of a magnificent knock. Smith, after getting the prized wicket, went straight to Brevis and looked at him straightaway with anger. Brevis, however, kept his calm, and did not respond to that, and walked back to the pavilion.