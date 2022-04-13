IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS | Twitter reacts to Odean Smith giving angry sendoff to 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis

sport iconCricket

    Dewald Brevis, fondly called 'Baby AB' for playing similar kinds of shots like AB de Villiers used to play, looked in sublime touch against PBKS until Odean Smith got him in the 11th over. Smith, following his wicket, went straight to Brevis and gave him an angry sendoff, which went viral quickly.

    Dewald Brevis, the 18-year-old South African, came into the spotlight in the Under-19 World Cup in Caribbean earlier this year. He finished there as a leading run-getter of the tournament, and fans got to know that his teammates fondly called him " Baby AB de Villiers". After watching his impressive outing at the ICC event, Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champions, signed him at INR 3 crore at 2022 mega-auction.

    Even at 18, Brevis has already started to get enough opportunities for the MI. He has owned a place at No. 3 there, ahead of the gun batter Suryakumar Yadav. The South African came to bat at his familar position as well against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 23 of IPL 2022, and took all the limelights by smashing four consecutive sixes against Rahul Chahar.

    Brevis was batting on 49 off 24 balls and was about to become the youngest to hit an IPL half-century. But it did not happen, as he continued to play in aggresive nature, instead of thinking about the milestone. On the last ball of the 11th over, he wanted to pull Odean Smith over deep backward square leg. It did not connect as Brevis wanted to, and Arshdeep Singh took an easy catch to ensure the end of a magnificent knock. Smith, after getting the prized wicket, went straight to Brevis and looked at him straightaway with anger. Brevis, however, kept his calm, and did not respond to that, and walked back to the pavilion.  

