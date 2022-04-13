IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS | Twitter reacts to Odean Smith giving angry sendoff to 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis

Today at 11:00 PM
Dewald Brevis, fondly called 'Baby AB' for playing similar kinds of shots like AB de Villiers used to play, looked in sublime touch against PBKS until Odean Smith got him in the 11th over. Smith, following his wicket, went straight to Brevis and gave him an angry sendoff, which went viral quickly.
Dewald Brevis, the 18-year-old South African, came into the spotlight in the Under-19 World Cup in Caribbean earlier this year. He finished there as a leading run-getter of the tournament, and fans got to know that his teammates fondly called him " Baby AB de Villiers". After watching his impressive outing at the ICC event, Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champions, signed him at INR 3 crore at 2022 mega-auction.
Even at 18, Brevis has already started to get enough opportunities for the MI. He has owned a place at No. 3 there, ahead of the gun batter Suryakumar Yadav. The South African came to bat at his familar position as well against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 23 of IPL 2022, and took all the limelights by smashing four consecutive sixes against Rahul Chahar.
Brevis was batting on 49 off 24 balls and was about to become the youngest to hit an IPL half-century. But it did not happen, as he continued to play in aggresive nature, instead of thinking about the milestone. On the last ball of the 11th over, he wanted to pull Odean Smith over deep backward square leg. It did not connect as Brevis wanted to, and Arshdeep Singh took an easy catch to ensure the end of a magnificent knock. Smith, after getting the prized wicket, went straight to Brevis and looked at him straightaway with anger. Brevis, however, kept his calm, and did not respond to that, and walked back to the pavilion.
OH,NO!
UGLY!
I love watching Odean Smith the cricketer but giving an ugly send-off to a teenager is way over the top. Don't care if you've been hit/edged for four or whatever, that's just not on.— Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) April 13, 2022
Magnificent from Dewald Brevis. Hope it's the start of several such innings. #MIvPBKS
NOT GOOD!
This act by odean Smith is not good at all.— Tanishk Mishra (@TanishkMishra10) April 13, 2022
You should act maturely specially in front of a youngster.
That cry in front of him was not apt.#odeansmith #brevis #IPL #MIvsPBKS
BAD!
Odean Smith should better apologies to brevis🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬— 𝒫𝓇𝒶𝒿𝒶𝓀𝓉𝒶✿ RCB❤️ (@PrajaktaSharma8) April 13, 2022
AGGRESSION!
Odean Smith?— Girindra (@warner__335) April 13, 2022
Ur team got enough smashed by Brevis don't show that aggresion of yours to that 18 yr old
NO WAY!
No way Odean Smith, a grown man just gave Brevis a 19 year old a send off after he smashed his team for 29 in one over 😭— Kam 🏎 (@KP07_) April 13, 2022
THIS IS NOT GOOD!
What an inning by Dewald Brevis 👏👏 and what was that Mr. Odean Smith. Instead of appreciating such an amazing innings, 25yo Odean Smith was showing his aggression to a 18yo boy lololol.#dewaldbrevis #brevis #odeansmith #MIvPBKS #PBKSvsMI— Sachin Dhondge 🇮🇳 (@SachinDhondge70) April 13, 2022
JUST 18!
Oooo Odean Smith no no no! He is just 18 common mate💔— Naman Shah🏏 (@NamanShah2607) April 13, 2022
Well played Brevis👏👏👏#MIvPBKS
