IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS | Twitter erupts to Tilak Varma shouting ‘Ben Stokes’ after suicidal runout

But the MI lost the plot from the next over, when a massive mixup between Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma took place in the middle. Suryakumar was on strike and flicked Arshdeep Singh towards mid-wicket. Tilak kept running from the non-strikers end, while Suryakumar kept watching the ball. As a result, both batters ended up almost at the same end, and Mayank Agarwal, who was there at short mid-wicket, threw the ball straight to Arshdeep to complete the runout.