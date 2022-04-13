IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS | Twitter erupts to Tilak Varma shouting ‘Ben Stokes’ after suicidal runout

Yesterday at 11:36 PM
During any cricket match in India, players often shout the name of 'Ben Stokes' when they seem to be ain anger, and Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma did just that in the IPL. Tilak was seen saying the two words in frustration after a horrible mixup with Suryakumar Yadav that resulted in his runout.
Mumbai Indians (MI) were in control against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Wednesday (April 13) at MCA Stadium, Pune. They were 120/3 in 12 overs after coming to chase 199, thanks to breezy cameos from Tilak Varma and Dewald Brevis. The 18-year-old South African departed at that point after scoring 49 off 25 balls but with Suryakumar Yadav at the crease and Kieron Pollard still to come, the MI were on the front foot.
But the MI lost the plot from the next over, when a massive mixup between Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma took place in the middle. Suryakumar was on strike and flicked Arshdeep Singh towards mid-wicket. Tilak kept running from the non-strikers end, while Suryakumar kept watching the ball. As a result, both batters ended up almost at the same end, and Mayank Agarwal, who was there at short mid-wicket, threw the ball straight to Arshdeep to complete the runout.
Tilak, batting on 36 off 20 balls, was frustrated after his dismissal in that way, and he was seen shouting ‘ Ben Stokes’ on his way to return to the pavilion. In the end, The MI closed on 186/9, losing by 12 runs. With that, they have endured five successive defeats in IPL 2022.
April 13, 2022
There was a run for sure but the call was "no" from Surya. So, it's technically Tilak Verma's fault.
Tilak Verma gives me glimpses of Yuvraj Singh. What a talent!
Tilak verma also looking very promising.
Tilak Verma is so unlucky, he run out once again..
Tilak Verma 🤝 Run Out
Its surya who gave late call,but yeah Tilak verma is also struggling for not getting run out.
Unfortunate Run Out Of Tilak Verma - MI Fans💔
Nahi yaar 😕
Tilak Verma screaming Ben Stokes as he is ran out
