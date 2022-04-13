IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS | Twitter erupts to ‘ice cool’ Jasprit Bumrah pumped up after Liam Livingstone wicket

MI fought back well after that, getting Mayank and Jonny Bairstow in quick succession. But their biggest breakthrough wicket came in the 15th over, when Rohit, keeping Liam Livingstone's arrival at the crease in mind, asked Bumrah to bowl the 15th over of the innings. The move worked as the India's premier fast bowler brought out a 143 kph yorker, which rattled Livingstone's stumps. The English batter had no time to get down to the ball, and eventually fell for just two off three balls. Bumrah is known for his cool and calm nature after getting most of his wickets, but he was seen pumped up following Livingstone's dismissal.