    IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS | Twitter erupts to ‘ice cool’ Jasprit Bumrah pumped up after Liam Livingstone wicket

    Jasprit Bumrah pumped up after Liam Livingstone wicket

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:06 PM

    Oftentimes on the field, bowlers who are known for their cool and composed nature, jump in joy after taking wickets and Jasprit Bumrah did exactly that against Punjab Kings after dismissing Liam Livingstone. It was a picture-perfect yorker from Bumrah in the 15th over that cleaned Livingstone up.

    Punjab Kings were dominating Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday (April 13) in Match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. They got off to a decent start after Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked them to bat, courtesy of a 97-run opening-wicket stand between Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Mayank Agarwal.

    MI fought back well after that, getting Mayank and Jonny Bairstow in quick succession. But their biggest breakthrough wicket came in the 15th over, when Rohit, keeping Liam Livingstone's arrival at the crease in mind, asked Bumrah to bowl the 15th over of the innings. The move worked as the India's premier fast bowler brought out a 143 kph yorker, which rattled Livingstone's stumps. The English batter had no time to get down to the ball, and eventually fell for just two off three balls. Bumrah is known for his cool and calm nature after getting most of his wickets, but he was seen pumped up following Livingstone's dismissal.

    Here's how twitter reacted on Bumrah's celebration.

