IPL 2022 | Currently focused on IPL, says PBKS pacer Vaibhav Arora

Punjab Kings youngster and fast bowler Vaibhav Arora has said that he is currently focused on the Indian Premier League and wants to produce the best results for the team. Arora also added that he might make it to the Indian national team by continuing his good performance in the future as well.

Indian Premier League (IPL) has turned out to be the platform for youngsters and uncapped players to prove themselves. In IPL 2022 also there are a few youngsters who have impressed everyone with their skills and one of the names is Punjab Kings fast bowler Vaibhav Arora.

Arora was part of the PBKS camp earlier in 2020 playing the role of a net bowler. In the next season, Kolkata Knight Riders bought him for Rs 20 lakhs but he didn’t get a place in playing XI in any of the matches. Now, in IPL 2022, he was picked by PBKS for Rs 2 Crore in the mega auction. Reflecting on his plans for the future, Arora said that he is currently focused only on IPL. The pacer was also hopeful of making it to the Indian team continuing his good performance.

"My current focus is on IPL. I want to work on my form and give my best results to the team. I haven't thought a lot about my future plans but if I continue with my good performance then one day hopefully I will play for India," Arora told ANI.

PBKS lost their last game against Gujarat Titans. The team posted 189/9 as Liam Livingstone smashed 64 runs from 27 balls. However, they were unable to defend the target and GT chased it in a contest that went down the wire. Rahul Tewatia hit two sixes from the last two balls and guided the team to a victory. Reflecting on the match, Arora said that he is proud of the team for putting up a fight.

"It's a part of the game. It happens in the IPL that the team ends up losing the game at a very close margin, so it's not a new thing. It's a long tournament, we still have 10 matches. Despite being in a terrible state, we put up a great fight as Arshdeep and Rabada bowled fantastic overs but unfortunately, ended up on the losing side. We are really proud of the comeback that we made," he stated.

PBKS are playing under the leadership of Mayank Agarwal for the first time this season. The captain has handled the team pretty well as they have won two games and lost two. Arora has picked two wickets in two matches so far with an economy of 6.88. Arora said that he enjoys playing under Mayank’s leadership as he motivates the team to give their best.

"Mayank has been a great captain. He is always pumped and motivates everyone to do better. Whatever the situation is, he always hopes for the best result. I am enjoying playing under his captaincy as he boosts our self-confidence and motivates us to give our best," he explained.

PBKS will now play against Mumbai Indians in their next game on Wednesday at MCA stadium, Pune.