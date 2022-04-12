sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB | Twitter left amazed by Mohammed Siraj’s last ball helicopter shot against CSK

    Mohammed Siraj hit a six on the last ball of the RCB innings.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:21 AM

    Mohammed Siraj has become a regular in the Indian cricket team and it has nothing to do with his batting exploits. However, in the IPL match against CSK, needing 28 to win off the last ball, Siraj managed to hit the delivery for a boundary with a helicopter shot to leave one and all amazed.

    Royal Challengers Bangalore fast bowler Mohammed Siraj hit a six on the final ball of the RCB innings against CSK in match number 22 of the IPL. Although RCB lost the match, still Mohammed Siraj got in the limelight as he hit a helicopter shot on the final ball of the match to end the game.

    RCB lost the game by 23 runs but the internet was in awe of Mohammed Siraj's shot. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

    HELICOPTER!

    WHAT A SHOT!

    HITS HELICOPTER!

    HAHA!

    WOW!

    IN FRONT OF DHONI!

    FINISHING OFF!

    NONVEG POWER!

    STRAIGHT!

