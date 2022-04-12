IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB | Twitter left amazed by Mohammed Siraj’s last ball helicopter shot against CSK

Today at 12:21 AM
Mohammed Siraj has become a regular in the Indian cricket team and it has nothing to do with his batting exploits. However, in the IPL match against CSK, needing 28 to win off the last ball, Siraj managed to hit the delivery for a boundary with a helicopter shot to leave one and all amazed.
Royal Challengers Bangalore fast bowler Mohammed Siraj hit a six on the final ball of the RCB innings against CSK in match number 22 of the IPL. Although RCB lost the match, still Mohammed Siraj got in the limelight as he hit a helicopter shot on the final ball of the match to end the game.
RCB lost the game by 23 runs but the internet was in awe of Mohammed Siraj's shot.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
HELICOPTER!
April 12, 2022
WHAT A SHOT!
A helicopter shot by Mohammad Siraj on the final ball in front of MS Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/RqTwiQaRO9— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 12, 2022
HITS HELICOPTER!
Siraj hits a helicopter 🚁 shot In front of Ms Dhoni 😂❤️🔥— suRRRya (@urssuryaa) April 12, 2022
HAHA!
Mohammed Siraj smashed the Helicopter Shot and the owner of that shot is behind the stumps. 🔥🔥— Sky247 (@officialsky247) April 12, 2022
(📸: Disney+Hotstar)#MohammedSiraj #HelicopterShot #MSDhoni #IndianT20League #Cricket pic.twitter.com/GMY6GCEK90
WOW!
Ok that last one was almost a helicopter shot, but didn’t go well for Siraj.— :Prachi L (@Prachi_licious) April 12, 2022
IN FRONT OF DHONI!
Siraj playing the helicopter shot with Dhoni keeping is the best moment of the match tonight 😂🔥#CSKvsRCB #RCBvCSK— 🅰️ (@DrCricket__) April 12, 2022
FINISHING OFF!
Siraj finishing off with a helicopter🚁, but a comfortable win for #CSK𓃬— Raghul N R 💙❤️ | ☮️ (@lugar004) April 12, 2022
NONVEG POWER!
Siraj miyan playing helicopter. Non veg power💪#CSKvRCB— Rohith (@rohithk13) April 12, 2022
STRAIGHT!
Siraj smashes a straight helicopter 4..wow....anyways...— Aravind (@netcitizen) April 12, 2022
ROYALLY Challenged Bangalore.... 😀 #IPL2022
