IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB | Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube batted brilliantly, praises Ravindra Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings registered their first win of IPL 2022 under Ravindra Jadeja by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore after losing four games on the bounce. Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube's powerful knocks helped CSK post 216 on the board which proved to be match-winning against RCB.

Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai in match number 22 of the IPL. After losing the toss, CSK were asked to bat first and they had a shaky start as they lost two quick wickets early in their innings. It was Robin Uthappa who took on the RCB attack and started smashing their bowlers to all parts of the ground. He was joined by an in-form Shivam Dube who walked in to bat at number 4 and took the RCB bowlers to the cleaners.

Robin Uthappa scored 88 from 50 balls in an innings that was studded with four boundaries and nine sixes. Shivam Dube matched him shot for shot and was even better as he scored 95 from 46 balls which included 8 sixes and 5 boundaries. CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja, who won his first game as skipper after four consecutive losses, praised the duo for their perfoemance in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"First of all this is the first victory as captain and I would like to dedicate it to my wife. This time as a team we came good. The batting unit did a good job. Robbie and Shivam batted brilliantly and the bowlers did their job," Jadeja said.

"Our owners and management don't put pressure on me. As a captain I still pick the seniors' brain. Of course, Mahi bhai is there. I am still learning and each game I'll try to get better."

Shivam Dube who was given the player of the match award during the post-match presentation said, "We were looking for the first win and I am happy to contribute. I am more focused this time on my basics. I spoke to the seniors and Mahi bhai also helped me". Shivam Dube while talking about MS Dhoni said, "He said let your skill take care".

He further added, "I wanted to time the ball well and stay still and maintain my balance. Yuvi pa is always a role model for a left-hander. Many people told me that I bat like him".

On his batting slot he said, "As the situation and captain and coach tell me, I am ready to bat anywhere".